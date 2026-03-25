Jason Beck on goals for Michigan QB Bryce Underwood in spring practices, and no more holding him back in the run game

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood is coming off a solid 2025 season, having completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions. But there’s more to unlock with his game, and position coach and offensive coordinator Jason Beck intends on doing that.

It starts with the work, and the 6-foot-4, 228-pound Underwood has been putting it in.

“I’ll tell you what, I was really impressed, he is a really hard worker,” Beck said Tuesday. “When we got here in the winter, he is one of the hardest workers on the team [in the] weight room and on the field. So, there are a lot of great qualities there that allows you to develop that kind of player. And his teammates really respect him because of that work ethic that they’re seeing every day.”

The goal this spring is for the Michigan staff to work closely with Underwood in a number of areas, but there’s a lot to build on, from what Beck saw of the 2025 campaign.

“To play at this level in the Big Ten as a true freshman is really hard,” the Michigan coach said. “So, just the ability just that he went through the whole year doing that in that kind of situation. You’ll absolutely have ups and downs, but to be able to do that was impressive.

“We just want to get him a lot of reps, a lot of work, try to build around his skill set and be able to see him look comfortable.

“To me, when I watch a quarterback, if their feet are moving a lot, it kind of reflects how they’re thinking, which means they’re thinking fast, they’re a little uncomfortable. So, it’s just a matter of getting the reps, getting the work so it can all kind of slow down, which will naturally happen in your second year of college football. Any time you get all those starts that process is underway. But, yeah, just reps, work, teach, develop and let all of that slow down and get more comfortable, especially in the pocket.”

Beck said he was talking more generally about quarterbacks, not just Underwood, when it came to correcting footwork. But there’s no question Underwood has to work on it.

“We do want to work with what he’s comfortable doing,” Beck said. “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel and try to do some whole new mechanics or anything. So, we want to work within how he’s comfortable naturally operating. And now just timing that footwork into his reads and his decision-making. But when it comes down to it, if you have a good base and you can be set towards your target as you deliver the ball, that gives you a great chance to be accurate. We just want to build around those real fundamental things to line that footwork up with his reads and his decision-making to allow him to be successful.”

Will Bryce Underwood run more under Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck?

Underwood is also a productive runner, racking up 392 yards and 6 touchdowns on 88 carries, including sacks. He had 40 scrambles for 287 yards and 37 designed runs for 200 yards.

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was averse to running his quarterback, saying to do that, “you better have two,” but it seems Beck subscribes to a different philosophy.

“Do what they do best, and so if they can run and it’s a weapon, then they’ll be fine,” the coach said. “If guys aren’t good runners, then they get themselves hurt. If guys are good runners, they’re comfortable doing that and they excel at it, then you have good success. But that’s just part of playing the position.

“You do have to be smart about it. You don’t want to run your quarterback 25 times, unless you have a bye week or something to get him back. But it does seem to be a part of Bryce’s skill set, doing some of the QB run game. He pulls it down and goes, and he looks pretty impressive.

“Now, we’re obviously not live, but we have a whole season of live film of what he did as a runner, and he did a nice job. So, we’ll look to build on what he does well and utilize those talents.”