Offense notes: 'Handcuffs' off for Michigan passing attack, turnovers prove costly, Jordan Marshall's status

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michigan Wolverines football fell to Texas, 41-27, in the Citrus Bowl to end the 2025 season with a 9-4 record. Offensively, the Wolverines let it loose more under interim play-caller Steve Casula, who’s title is co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, and that was a directive from interim head coach Biff Poggi.

The Maize and Blue called passing plays on the first four of the game, after attempting only 5 passes in the first half of their previous game, a 27-9 loss to Ohio State Nov. 29.

“Yeah, Biff told Casula to just call whatever, and that’s what he did. We played our hardest,” said junior running back Bryson Kuzdzal, who rushed 20 times for 82 yards.

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood completed 23 of his 42 pass attempts for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns, but also threw 3 interceptions. The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder got going with his legs, as well, with 13 carries for 77 yards.

Underwood showed flashes of stellar play and some growth, with a highlight being his 5-yard touchdown run to take a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t the complete performance Michigan needed.

“This game, we had the handcuffs off,” junior wide receiver Kendrick Bell said. “There were some things we have to work on. We’ve got to be there for [Underwood], too, especially as a young guy. He’s going to be just fine in the future.”

Bell was there for Underwood in the first quarter, that’s for sure, hauling in an impressive 19-yard touchdown on a third-down play. His score was called incomplete, out of bounds, on the field, but was overruled, with replay showing his shin got down in bounds.

“It’s a blessing, man,” said Bell, whose touchdown was the first of his career. “God really put me through trials and tribulations, man, so being out there was fun.”

Michigan freshman wideout Andrew Marsh also caught a touchdown, his from 4 yards out to give the Wolverines a 17-10 edge early in the second quarter. The 6-foot-0, 275-pounder had 10 receiving yards, while graduate Donaven McCulley led the team with 4 grabs for 54 yards.

The Underwood interceptions were costly, particularly the 2 in the fourth quarter. One play after his second one of the game, Texas quarterback Arch Manning put his team up 38-27 with a 60-yard run. Underwood gave the ball away on the very next possession, and Texas used the short field to go up 14 points with a field goal.

“He’s going to have his head down. He’s a competitor,” Kuzdzal said. “He wants to do well. It’s all on us to pick his head up, make sure he’s good, make sure he’s not thinking about that [in the next game]. He’ll be good.”

“I’ve talked to him,” Poggi said. “He’s a wonderful kid with a huge upside, and he’s a true freshman starting in an elite conference, playing in a bowl game against an SEC football team that was, in the preseason, ranked number one. I thought he had a great game. He just made a few bad decisions at the end, but he’ll learn. All these things are learning things for him, and so much of playing quarterback is experiential, you have to experience it. And he’s a competitor.

“He’d probably like a couple of those throws back and is probably a little down right now, but I think the best thing would be for him is to get back to work as quickly as possible and for people to remember he’s just a freshman.”

Jordan Marshall suited up but didn’t play for Michigan

Michigan sophomore running back Jordan Marshall, who entered the game 68 yards shy of 1,000 rushing on the season, was dealing with a shoulder injury late in the regular season, said over the weekend that he was working to get back fully healthy and ultimately didn’t play against Texas.

The 5-foot-11, 216-pounder revealed his status to the team days before the game, and Kuzdzal stepped up in his absence.

“We found out Monday,” Poggi said. “I think he just felt he couldn’t go and there are these things where you’re like medically cleared, but then nobody knows your body like you do, right?

“So, he was medically cleared, but he just didn’t feel like he could go and, and he’s been banged up for a while. And he’s the kind of player that his physicality is what makes him special. So when he doesn’t feel right, especially in the upper body, that’s hard.”

“A little earlier in the week,” Kuzdzal said of when he knew he’d get the starting nod. “We didn’t know for sure, but Jordan just decided not to play. We were ready to step up.”

As a team, the Wolverines recorded 38 rush attempts for 174 yards (4.6 per carry) and a touchdown on the ground.

Kuzdzal, a former walk-on from Grand Rapids, Mich., ended the season with 56 rushes for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Wolverines were down both Marshall and junior Justice Haynes, who entered the season as the starter, much of the end of the year.

Michigan breaks in new offensive line

Michigan allowed 8 tackles for loss, and perhaps there’s an explanation Michigan was without three starters by the end of the first quarter, with graduate left guard Giovanni El-Hadi (opt-out), sophomore right tackle Andrew Sprague (injury before game), graduate center Greg Crippen (hurt in first quarter) all either missing the game completely or leaving early.

Junior Nathan Efobi started at left guard, junior Brady Norton filled in at right tackle and the Crippen injury sparked some shuffling. Freshman Kaden Strayhorn, who had logged 14 offensive snaps, all against Central Michigan, came in at right guard, sliding starter and sophomore Jake Guarnera over to center.

• Michigan finished with 373 yards of total offense, the fifth-fewest it’s had in a game this season.

• The Wolverines’ 174 rushing yard performance marked just the sixth time they failed to hit the 200-yard mark on the ground.

• The U-M offense constructed six drives of seven-plus plays, five of which ended in a touchdown, field goal, or field goal attempt.

• Eleven different Michigan players caught a pass.