JJ Buchanan: Michigan offense has 'all the potential in the world'

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver JJ Buchanan is the only player on offensive coordinator Jason Beck‘s side of the ball that didn’t have to change systems, having played under this one with head coach Kyle Whittingham at Utah in 2025. He did, however, change schools, whereas most of the others didn’t.

“Very unique situation, for sure,” Buchanan said.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound former tight end has been helping others grasp the scheme.

“I’m just taking it upon myself to give a little bit of what I know about the offense to the players — to [sophomore quarterback] Bryce [Underwood], to Drew [sophomore wideout Andrew Marsh], the main contributors, [junior running back] Jordan Marshall, all those guys — just using my knowledge to allow this transition in offense to be as smooth as possible.”

Buchanan explained why he decided to follow Whittingham and Beck to Michigan.

“The belief that not only him but the entire coaching staff instilled in me from when I first got to college was special,” he said. “You don’t find that at a lot of places, and it was something that I couldn’t give up. When they left, weighing my options, I just felt that going in the transfer portal was the best decision for me and following my heart. I just feel like this is where God called me to be.”

Beck’s offense has been described as “user-friendly,” and the simple but flexible nature the system uses is appealing to Buchanan.

“First of all, the system he uses, the signaling, I think it’s very player-friendly,” he said. “I did hand signals in high school, so it’s something I was accustomed to. They make it super simple. You don’t think a lot. A lot of options, a lot of different things you can do within a certain play. I really like how I could be outside, I could be inside, I could be in-line from time to time. The diversity that his offense is able to use is very appealing to me.”

Buchanan enjoyed a breakout freshman season at Utah, after enrolling in the summer (not the previous winter). He hauled in 26 catches for 427 yards and 5 touchdowns, a big-bodied target who can go up and get the ball. Marsh, meanwhile, did similar with the Wolverines, leading the team with 45 grabs for 651 yards and 4 scores. Those two could lead the way in the passing game and benefit from Underwood taking a jump in his second season of college football.

“Andrew Marsh, man, he’s a heck of a player,” Buchanan said of his Michigan teammate. “He’s going to be a dude, for sure. Couple years he’ll be in the league, 100 percent. I love playing aside him. I feel like we complement each other really well.

“Bryce, obviously, I had heard a lot about him. We were in the same recruiting cycle, best quarterback and best recruit in the country. Everything you need in a quarterback — charisma, build, arm. He has everything that you need.

“With this new system, with this new belief that we have instilled in him, I think that he will take a huge leap this year.”