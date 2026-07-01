Newsstand: Michigan has second-toughest schedule in Big Ten, per Ari Wasserman

Tweets Of The Day

On3’s Ari Wasserman ranked the top five toughest schedules in the Big Ten in 2026, with Michigan’s slate checking in No. 2 behind only Ohio State.

“Kyle Whittingham is regarded as one of the best coaches in college football for spending roughly two decades getting more out of less at Utah,” Wasserman wrote. “Now he enters his first season as Michigan’s head coach, where he’ll try to get the most out of more. The downside to joining a powerhouse in a big-time conference? The schedule is brutal. Not only does Michigan host Oklahoma in the nonconference, but it also has to play Penn State, Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State. Two of its final three games are on the road at Oregon and Ohio State.”

Michigan is trending away for five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, while South Carolina surges.

NEW: One team is surging for 5-star CB Joshua Dobson ahead of his decision tomorrow, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Michigan battle.



Intel: https://t.co/9EwiO6tZ4a pic.twitter.com/ugSd1vPJIc — Rivals (@Rivals) June 30, 2026

A look at Michigan defensive tackles coach Larry Black, who says about U-M “this place is special, and people know that as soon as they walk in.” He wants his players to be “high-level cats” and “high-care guys.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provides insight on Dusty May leaving Michigan for the NBA.

Why is Dusty May no longer the head coach at Michigan after winning the National Championship?@WindhorstESPN #GoBlue #MFFL #NBA pic.twitter.com/HvywjiILbp — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 29, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“People are expecting all this huge turnover. No, I don’t see it. You might have one guy that might leave, maybe two. And I see that possibly being the freshmen. I don’t see that being the upperclassmen or the portal guys. Like I said, Boynton was most of these people’s main recruiter. That’s the stuff people don’t know about. They just think the head coach recruited everybody. That’s not true. That’s not true in most cases.”

— John McKenney, father of Michigan basketball sophomore guard Trey McKenney, on a Hail Media podcast

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Trey McKenney had ‘five, six schools’ reach out immediately after Dusty May’s departure, told Warde Manuel ‘I want Mike Boynton’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Intel on Michigan’s remaining recruiting needs by position

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Insider takes on ‘strong, tight’ battle for 5-star CB Joshua Dobson

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How age-based eligibility rule impacts Michigan football: These 16 players will benefit

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Who is Michigan football’s most important non-quarterback? Breaking down 5 candidates