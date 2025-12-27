By the numbers: Michigan's history against Texas, the SEC

Before last season, Michigan Wolverines football and Texas had met only once on the gridiron, with the Longhorns winning 38-37 in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2004. But after New Year’s Eve, it’ll be three all-time matchups, with Texas having beaten Michigan in Ann Arbor last September, 31-12, and the two teams squaring off in the Citrus Bowl Dec. 31 in Orlando, Fla.

Michigan is looking to win its first game against the Longhorns in three tries. While last year’s was a blowout at The Big House, the Rose Bowl clash was an exciting game in Pasadena.

A back-and-forth classic ended with a game-winning 37-yard field goal from Dusty Mangum as time expired, giving No. 6 Texas a 38-37 win over No. 13 Michigan in the 91st Rose Bowl Game. Braylon Edwards led the way for Michigan, posting 10 catches for 109 yards and 3 touchdowns, becoming the Big Ten’s career receiving TD leader (39). Chad Henne completed 18-of-34 passes for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns. Texas scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the victory.

The Wolverines are seeking their fifth win in the Citrus Bowl, currently holding a 4-2 mark. The Maize and Blue have earned victories against Arkansas (1999), Auburn (2001) and Florida (2008, 2016), and suffered setbacks to Tennessee (2002) and Alabama (2020).

The Wolverines have won two-consecutive bowl games, both over Alabama, winning in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2024, and the ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 of the same year. Prior to that, the Maize and Blue had fallen in six-straight bowl games.

This upcoming game will be the 43rd occurrence of Michigan facing an SEC opponent, with the Wolverines holding a 27-14-1 record. The Wolverines have had some success but also some rough outings recently, beating Alabama twice last calendar year but also losing to Texas in 2024 and at Oklahoma this September, 24-13.

Michigan is 4-6 in its last 10 meetings versus the SEC, going 2-2 in its last four after a four-game losing skid. The Wolverines were dominated in three of those losses during the losing streak, falling to Florida 41-15, Alabama 35-16 and Georgia 34-11 in bowl games. U-M is 2-6 in its last eight clashes against the SEC.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s last 10 games against the SEC:

Date Venue Opponent Result Sept. 6, 2025 Norman, Okla. Oklahoma L, 24-13 Dec. 31, 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl Alabama W, 19-13 Sept. 7, 2024 Michigan Stadium Texas L, 31-12 Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl Alabama W, 27-20 (OT) Dec. 31, 2021 Orange Bowl Georgia L, 34-11 Jan. 1, 2020 Citrus Bowl Alabama L, 35-16 Dec. 29, 2018 Peach Bowl Florida L, 41-15 Jan. 1, 2018 Outback Bowl South Carolina L, 26-19 Sept. 2, 2017 Arlington, Texas Florida W, 33-17 Jan. 1, 2016 Citrus Bowl Florida W, 41-7

By the numbers: Michigan vs. Texas

3 Texas leading rushers from the running back spot have opted not to play against Michigan in Tre Wisner (597 yards), CJ Baxter (196) and Jerrick Gibson (152). That will leave it to sophomore Ryan Niblett (15 yards), redshirt freshman Christian Clark (131) and freshman James Simon (122) to pick up the slack. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning is also mobile, rushing 83 times to rank second on the team with 244 rushing yards and lead the squad with 8 touchdowns on the ground.

5 Teams passed for 250-plus yards against Texas this season — Mississippi State (382), Vanderbilt (365), Arkansas (324), Florida (298) and Kentucky (258; in overtime).

6th In the SEC is where Manning ranks with 2,942 passing yards. He’s completed 61.4 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

9th In the Big Ten is where Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood checks in with 7.6 yards per pass attempt. He’s completed 61.1 percent of his 293 throws for 2,229 yards and 9 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. Also dangerous with his legs, Underwood has rushed 74 times for 323 yards and 5 scores.

24th In the country is where Texas slots in scoring defense, giving up 19.8 points per contest. The Longhorns are 36th in total defense (335.7 yards per game), and 10th against the run (98.1) and 101st versus the pass (237.6).

24-29 Record in bowl games for Michigan, which is tied 11th in the NCAA in appearances and tied 16th in victories. This will be the 54th bowl game in Wolverine history.

49th Nationally is where Texas ranks in scoring offense, putting up 29.6 points per game. The Longhorns are 73rd in total offense (382.8 yards per game), 101st in rushing (129.7) and 43rd in passing (253.2).

68 Rushing yards are all Michigan sophomore running back Jordan Marshall needs to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season. The 5-foot-11, 216-pound Cincinnati native has accumulated 932 yards on 150 carries, punching in 10 rushing touchdowns.

641 Receiving yards for Michigan wideout Andrew Marsh, a program record for a freshman. He’s hauled in 42 receptions and scored 3 touchdowns through 12 games.