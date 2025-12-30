Wolverines in the NFL: Aidan Hutchinson reaches career-high in sacks for a season, former Michigan TEs shine

Former Michigan Wolverines football players are standing out at the professional level. Here’s a look at how every former Michigan player in the NFL performed in week 17:

AJ Barner (2023), TE, Seattle Seahawks

Caught 3 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, marking his second-straight week with a score, in a 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers … Totaled 50 receptions for 505 yards and 6 touchdowns while starting all 12 games for the 13-3 Seahawks.

End zone had his name on it ‼️ @_ajbarner_ 17 yards to the house.



📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/yYoG20JvaW — x – Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 28, 2025

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OG, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Currently on injured reserve (knee) and hasn’t played since Dec. 7 … Started 11 games on the year.

Devin Bush (2016-18), LB, Cleveland Browns

Made 9 tackles, including 1 TFL, while also forcing a fumble in a 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers … Second on the 4-12 Browns with 111 tackles, adding 2 sacks, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown on a return.

Zach Charbonnet (2019-20), RB, Seattle Seahawks

The former Michigan and UCLA running back rushed 18 times for a season-high 110 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also catching 2 passes for 12 yards in a 27-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers … Appeared in 15 contests, with 167 rush attempts for 656 yards and 11 touchdowns and hauled in 17 receptions for 121 yards.

Zach Charbonnet scores the 1st TD in Carolina



SEAvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/JXKcJiiFbF — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Made 3 catches for 57 yards in a 20-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers … The Pro Bowler the 11-5 Texans in receiving, with 1,117 yards and 6 touchdowns on 71 catches.

Blake Corum (2020-23), RB, Los Angeles Rams

Rushed 6 times for 18 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football … Sustained an ankle injury in the middle of the game and didn’t return … Recorded 132 rush attempts for 687 yards and 6 touchdowns for the 11-5 Rams.

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Played but didn’t record any stats in a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Christmas … Tallied 22 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and an interception in 14 games with 13 starts for the 6-10 Chiefs.

Rashan Gary (2016-18), DL, Green Bay Packers

Made a tackle in a 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens … Hasn’t had a sack since a 2-sack performance Oct. 26, over two months ago … Totaled 45 tackles, 7 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 outings with 15 starts for the 9-6-1 Packers.

Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OL, Detroit Lions

Missed the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, his second straight game, with a knee injury … Started 13 games for the 8-8 Lions.

Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Michigan standout played in a 13-12 victory over the Buffalo Bills … Totaled4 tackles, 2 TFL and 3 sacks in eight games after coming out of retirement for the 11-5 Eagles.

Mason Graham (2022-24), DT, Cleveland Browns

Posted a season-high 6 tackles with 1 for loss in a 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers … Registered 45 tackles, 7 TFL, a half-sack and 4 pass breakups while starting all 16 contests.

Kenneth Grant (2022-24), DT, Miami Dolphins

Tallied 3 tackles in a 20-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Recorded 32 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks and a pass breakup in 16 games with four starts for the 7-9 Dolphins.

Hassan Haskins (2018-21), RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Played but left the game with a head injury in a 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans … Rushed 16 times for 44 yards and caught 4 passes for 13 yards in 10 games for the 11-5 Chargers.

Dax Hill (2019-21), CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Tallied 1 tackle and a season-high 3 pass breakups in a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals … The former Michigan defensive back has made 84 stops, including 2 for loss, 11 pass breakups and a pick in 16 starts for the 6-10 Bengals.

Dax Hill currently has a 90.8 pff coverage grade with 0 receptions allowed



he currently has the 2nd highest coverage grade of any CB over the past 5 weeks



him and DJ Turner are breaking out into a top 5 CB duo in front of our very own eyes pic.twitter.com/Z77cnD2Bw0 — Cam ✰ (@teeithiggins) December 28, 2025

James Hudson III (2017-18), OT, New York Giants

The former Michigan and Cincinnati offensive lineman saw time on special teams in a 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders … Appeared in 10 games with two starts for the 3-13 Giants.

Aidan Hutchinson (2018-21), DL, Detroit Lions

The former Michigan defensive end had his second-straight 2 sack performance and has 5 in his last three games … Also added 6 tackles and 2 TFL in a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings that eliminated the Lions from the playoffs … Totaled 48 tackles, 13 TFL, a career-high 13.5 sacks, 1 interception, 4 forced fumbles and 3 pass breakups for the 8-8 Lions.

Hutch gets home for the sack on 3rd down!



DETvsMIN on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/uYB0QMrGSE — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025

Hutch collecting sacks like presents 😤



DETvsMIN on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/zbAzWgsHnN — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025

Kris Jenkins (2020-23), DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 15 … Made 36 stops, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and a pass breakup in 14 outings with four starts.

Will Johnson (2022-24), CB, Arizona Cardinals

The former Michigan standout collected 4 tackles in a 37-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals … Tallied 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 11 games with 9 starts for the 3-13 Cardinals.

Trevor Keegan (2019-23), OG, Dallas Cowboys

Played in two games this season, both in October.

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Out for the season with a foot injury that will require surgery … Registered 39 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 12 games with seven starts for the 12-4 Jaguars.

Colston Loveland (2022-24), TE, Chicago Bears

Caught 6 passes for 94 yards on 10 targets and a touchdown in a 42-38 loss to the San Francisco 49ers … Reeled in 48 grabs for 622 yards and 5 touchdowns in 15 games with 10 starts for the 11-5 Bears.

J.J. McCarthy (2021-23), QB, Minnesota Vikings

Missed the Christmas Day win over the Detroit Lions with a hairline fracture on his right throwing hand … His status for the regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers is uncertain … Connected on 126 of his 220 throws for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and recorded 35 rushes for 174 yards and 4 scores in nine starts for the 8-8 Vikings.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell says that J.J. McCarthy is progressing with his hand injury. pic.twitter.com/j4SVdsLwez — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2025

Braiden McGregor (2020-23), EDGE, New York Jets

The former Michigan EDGE saw action on defense (26 snaps) and special teams (seven) in a 42-10 loss to the New England Patriots … Appeared in 11 contests, notching 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and a pass breakup for the 3-13 Jets.

Joshua Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

On injured reserve (shoulder) and has missed the last two games … Started 14 contests for the 8-8 Vikings, making 86 tackles, 1 TFL, a half-sack, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

Joe Milton III (2018-20), QB, Dallas Cowboys

Played in three games this season, completing 8 of his 11 pass attempts for 110 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception.

Jake Moody (2018-22), K, Washington Commanders

The former Michigan kicker made both of his field goal attempts, including 1 from beyond 50 yards, in a 30-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys … Connected on all 9 of his attempts since joining the Washington Commanders (five games) and was 8-of-9 with the Chicago Bears prior to that.

Mike Morris (2019-22), DE, Seattle Seahawks

The former Michigan Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year made 2 tackles in a 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers … Collected 17 tackles, 2 TFL and a pass breakup in 16 games.

Kalel Mullings (2020-24), RB, Tennessee Titans

Rushed once for 4 yards in a 34-26 setback to the New Orleans Saints … Appeared in eight contests, racking up 7 yards and 2 first downs on 3 rush attempts.

David Ojabo (2019-21), OLB, Baltimore Ravens

The former Michigan outside linebacker made a tackle in a 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers … Made a career-best 15 tackles with a half-sack in 13 games for the 8-8 Ravens.

Olu Oluwatimi (2022), C, Seattle Seahawks

Hasn’t played since Dec. 7 … Started at center four-straight games while regular starter Jalen Sundell was injured … Played in eight games on the year.

Mike Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Started at right guard in a 42-10 win over the New York Jets … Opened all 16 games this season, generating a 78.0 overall PFF rating, which ranks first on the team among offensive lineman by nearly 4 points.

Kwity Paye (2017-20), DE, Indianapolis Colts

The former Michigan defensive end made a tackle in a 23-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars … Tallied 38 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks and a pass breakup in 16 appearances with 15 sacks for the 8-8 Colts.

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Saw 16 special teams snaps in a 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns … Appeared in 13 games with two starts, notching 16 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), C/G, New Orleans Saints

Missed the last two games with an ankle injury … Generated a 54.9 overall PFF rating as the starting right guard in 13 games.

Jon Runyan (2016-19), OG, New York Giants

Returned to action after missing one game with an ankle injury, starting at left guard in a 34-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders … Recorded a 54.7 overall PFF rating on the season, starting 15 contests.

Mike Sainristil (2019-23), CB, Washington Commanders

The former Michigan national champion logged 6 tackles and a pass breakup in a 23-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys … Totaled 79 tackles, 1 TFL, 11 pass breakups, 4 interceptions and 1 forced fumble in 16 appearances with 13 starts.

Luke Schoonmaker (2018-22), TE, Dallas Cowboys

Caught 2 passes for 15 yards in a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders … Hauled in 13 grabs for 120 yards on 22 targets in 16 games with seven starts.

Mazi Smith (2019-22), DT, New York Jets

Hasn’t played since Nov. 13 … Only seen time in two contests since being traded from the Dallas Cowboys.

Benjamin St-Juste (2017-18), CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Missed the loss to the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury … Recorded 34 tackles, 6 pass breakups and an interception in 15 outings with two starts.

Josaiah Stewart (2023-24), OLB, Los Angeles Rams

Played in a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons … Made 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks and 2 pass breakups in 16 outings.

DJ Turner II (2019-22), CB, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Michigan cornerback made a tackle and broke up a pass in a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals … Tallied 40 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 interceptions, 18 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 16 games with 15 starts.

"We was in the same high school class, went to Michigan the same day…we've been doing it."



Spoke with DJ Turner on Dax Hill as CB1 and CB2 and if this defensive growth can translate to next season. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/xjJK6Gdjxy — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 28, 2025

Joshua Uche (2016-19), OLB, Philadelphia Eagles

Hasn’t played since Nov. 23 … Notched 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and a pass breakup in 11 outings for the 11-5 Eagles.

Ben VanSumeren (2018-20), FB, Philadelphia Eagles

Suffered season-ending injury week one.

William Wagner (2019-24), LS, Cincinnati Bengals

Snapped in a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals … Been the snapper in all 16 games this season.

Josh Wallace (2023), CB, Los Angeles Rams

The former UMass and Michigan cornerback missed the Monday Night matchup with Atlanta while dealing with an ankle injury … Made 20 tackles, 4 pass breakups and a pick in 15 games.

Roman Wilson (2020-23), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Played for the first time since Nov. 28 in a 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, logging nine offensive snaps … Caught 12 passes for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 contests with four starts.

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Indianapolis Colts

Saw nine snaps on special teams and three on defense in a 23-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars … Totaled 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and a quarterback hit in four appearances after being picked up by the Colts.

Zak Zinter (2020-23), OG, Cleveland Browns

Saw 12 snaps at right guard and 4 as an extra offensive lineman in a 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his fourth game played for the Browns this season … Starter Teven Jenkins exited the game with a concussion, opening the door for Zinter’s snaps.



