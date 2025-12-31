Newsstand: Interesting potential NCAA transfer portal target for Michigan
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan hired Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, and coaches and players are expected to join him in Ann Arbor. Whittingham has said he won’t tamper with former players but once they enter the portal they’re fair game.
Utah EDGE John Henry Daley, who posted 48 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2025, is planning to hit college football’s version of free agency, and Michigan could target him. The portal opens Jan. 2.
Daley is currently recovering from a non-contact leg injury suffered in November, and he said on social media he will back in six months.
Michigan is locking down running backs coach Tony Alford under Whittingham, and five-star running back Savion Hiter has appeared to reaffirm his commitment. Hiter will arrive in Ann Arbor Saturday, according to Alford.
Top 10
- 1Trending
The Right Guy
Balas column on Kyle Whittingham
- 2Hot
Bryce Underwood
Whittingham meets with star QB
- 3New
Staff plans
Will some assistants stick around?
- 4
National titles
Whittingham's aspirations
- 5
DC target
Michigan 'working to hire' coordinator
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Michigan basketball has a Big Ten record six wins of 40-plus points … only 12 games into the season.
NCAA president Charlie Baker released a statement on NCAA eligibility for professional players:
Yesterday was Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May’s birthday.
Quote Of The Day
“I’m fully committed. When things get tough, everything is going to end up being fine. I talked to my family, and they reassured me that Michigan has a plan. Michigan does have a plan.”
— U-M EDGE commit Tariq Boney
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: EDGE signee Tariq Boney updates status after Kyle Whittingham hire
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Flip Watch? Utah signee Salesi Moa goes in-depth on Michigan, Kyle Whittingham
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Staff Predictions: Texas in the Citrus Bowl
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Intel on Texas heading into Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Terry Mills on May’s Michigan — ‘This is unbelievable’