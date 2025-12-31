Newsstand: Interesting potential NCAA transfer portal target for Michigan

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan hired Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, and coaches and players are expected to join him in Ann Arbor. Whittingham has said he won’t tamper with former players but once they enter the portal they’re fair game.

Utah EDGE John Henry Daley, who posted 48 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2025, is planning to hit college football’s version of free agency, and Michigan could target him. The portal opens Jan. 2.

Daley is currently recovering from a non-contact leg injury suffered in November, and he said on social media he will back in six months.

Utah EDGE John Henry Daley plans to enter the transfer portal, his reps @ThisisESM tell @On3sports.



The 6-foot-4, 255-pound EDGE posted 48 total tackles, 11.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2025. Will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and be fully recovered by the spring… pic.twitter.com/HKoBm9ikBF — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 30, 2025

Michigan is locking down running backs coach Tony Alford under Whittingham, and five-star running back Savion Hiter has appeared to reaffirm his commitment. Hiter will arrive in Ann Arbor Saturday, according to Alford.

See you Saturday when you get to town!! — Coach_AlfordUM (@Coach_AlfordUM) December 30, 2025

Michigan basketball has a Big Ten record six wins of 40-plus points … only 12 games into the season.

That's the most by a B1G team since at least 1940.



Oh, and No. 2 Michigan has only played 12 games 😲 pic.twitter.com/DDngF8miUK — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 30, 2025

NCAA president Charlie Baker released a statement on NCAA eligibility for professional players:

NCAA president Charlie Baker: "The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract." pic.twitter.com/PZtAq3pre6 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 30, 2025

Yesterday was Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May’s birthday.

F it, Dusty May pickup hoops highlights pic.twitter.com/mwC63pHVoS — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 30, 2025

Quote Of The Day

“I’m fully committed. When things get tough, everything is going to end up being fine. I talked to my family, and they reassured me that Michigan has a plan. Michigan does have a plan.”

— U-M EDGE commit Tariq Boney

