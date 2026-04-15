Newsstand: Iowa sustains penalties for tampering with former Michigan QB Cade McNamara

Tweets Of The Day

The NCAA announced Tuesday penalties for tampering violations at Iowa, which were reportedly stemming from contacting former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara while he was a student-athlete at U-M and not yet in the NCAA transfer portal in November 2022. The Hawkeyes vacated wins from the 2023 season and more.

The NCAA has announced tampering violations occurred at Iowa under head coach Kirk Ferentz.



Penalties include vacated wins from the 2023 season: https://t.co/3Rxf5WQDGZ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 14, 2026

On3’s Chris Low swung by Michigan’s Schembechler Hall.

The Team. The Team. The Team. pic.twitter.com/eqnaL6SSQr — Chris Low (@Clowfb) April 14, 2026

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation, avoiding jail time. More from The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome:

Judge J. Cedric Simpson of the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor sentenced Moore – who was charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering or entering without breaking – to 18 months of probation, avoiding jail time as punishment for the saga. He is not allowed to use alcohol or recreational marijuana, nor possess and weapons.

Moore will also need to continue mental health treatment, and is not allowed to have any contact – direct or indirect – with Paige Shiver, the staffer at the center of the inappropriate relationship. If he follows the terms of his probation, he will not serve any jail time. Moore will also pay court fines that total more than $1,000.

Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore sentenced to 18 months of probation



Details: https://t.co/Zf7wagHjxT pic.twitter.com/vhOelde1Oj — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 14, 2026

Michigan is in the mix for Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris, who is commanding a deal in the range of $3 million.

Sources tell @On3 they expect the Wake Forest transfer to land a deal in the $3 million range, if not more, if he returns to college.



Intel: https://t.co/mCtkjEeyKm https://t.co/RmobVnGaB9 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) April 14, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Even now, we’re trying to find guys that we believe are extremely undervalued or underutilized, and trying to add those guys to the equation, versus just going after the guys that are established as the best players.”

— Michigan head coach Dusty May on the ‘Inside College Basketball Now’ podcast with insider Jon Rothstein

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Four Michigan basketball nuggets: Transfer portal needs, not ‘skipping steps’ in roster building, Dusty May pay raise

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football News and Views: Rod Moore’s recovery, the linebackers, spring game and more

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Top 10 running back to visit Wolverines

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: 2026 NFL Draft: 6 Michigan Wolverines projected in mock draft simulation

• Pete Nakos, On3: Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris intel: Latest on Michigan, North Carolina & Tennessee pursuing