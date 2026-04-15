Newsstand: Iowa sustains penalties for tampering with former Michigan QB Cade McNamara
Tweets Of The Day
The NCAA announced Tuesday penalties for tampering violations at Iowa, which were reportedly stemming from contacting former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara while he was a student-athlete at U-M and not yet in the NCAA transfer portal in November 2022. The Hawkeyes vacated wins from the 2023 season and more.
On3’s Chris Low swung by Michigan’s Schembechler Hall.
Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation, avoiding jail time. More from The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome:
Judge J. Cedric Simpson of the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor sentenced Moore – who was charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering or entering without breaking – to 18 months of probation, avoiding jail time as punishment for the saga. He is not allowed to use alcohol or recreational marijuana, nor possess and weapons.
Moore will also need to continue mental health treatment, and is not allowed to have any contact – direct or indirect – with Paige Shiver, the staffer at the center of the inappropriate relationship. If he follows the terms of his probation, he will not serve any jail time. Moore will also pay court fines that total more than $1,000.
Michigan is in the mix for Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris, who is commanding a deal in the range of $3 million.
Quote Of The Day
“Even now, we’re trying to find guys that we believe are extremely undervalued or underutilized, and trying to add those guys to the equation, versus just going after the guys that are established as the best players.”
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Rediscovering the love
Players pay May back with title
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Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
- 3Hot
Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
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Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
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Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
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— Michigan head coach Dusty May on the ‘Inside College Basketball Now’ podcast with insider Jon Rothstein
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Four Michigan basketball nuggets: Transfer portal needs, not ‘skipping steps’ in roster building, Dusty May pay raise
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football News and Views: Rod Moore’s recovery, the linebackers, spring game and more
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Top 10 running back to visit Wolverines
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: 2026 NFL Draft: 6 Michigan Wolverines projected in mock draft simulation
• Pete Nakos, On3: Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris intel: Latest on Michigan, North Carolina & Tennessee pursuing