Is Michigan's Bryce Underwood a championship-level QB now? Kyle Whittingham is curious, too

Michigan Wolverines football has its sights set on playing competitively down the stretch this season, and a lot of its success will hinge on sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.

First-year head coach Kyle Whittingham has been up front that Underwood — a 6-foot-4, 228-pound Detroit native — has a long way to go in his development. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that Underwood won’t turn 19 until next month and still has four years of eligibility remaining.

But what does that mean for Michigan on the field in 2026? Facing a challenging schedule with four CFP teams from last season, the big question remains whether or not Underwood can be a championship quarterback beginning Sept. 5.

“We hope so. We’ll find out,” Whittingham said at Big Ten Media Days. “I’ll tell you through fall camp. Talk to me at the end of fall camp, and I’ll have a much better assessment.

“But if he continues on the trajectory that he’s on, continues to work how he has, I see no reason why he can’t be very successful, because he’s got so much in the toolbox. He’s got all the attributes you look for. So, we’ve just got to put it all together for him.”

Underwood completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions last season, playing without receiving great quarterback coaching. Michigan has tabbed quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. and offensive coordinator Jason Beck to work with him. Additionally, Underwood has worked out with trainer Jordan Palmer in Los Angeles this offseason.

“He had a lot of catching up to do fundamentally,” Whittingham said of his quarterback. “He was not nearly as fundamentally sound as he needed to be. Not to make excuses, but he didn’t really have much of an opportunity last year to become more sound in that regard.

“But you get too many cooks in the kitchen … you can’t go overboard and have six different guys in his ear, telling him different things. But just in our building, I think we’ve got it dialed in really well. Koy Detmer is the main link with Bryce, and then Jason Beck is an adjunct to that and helps out. And he’s also done some work this summer just on his own, NFL guys and gathering information that way. I think we’ve struck a good balance on how to handle Bryce right now.

Pass protection and receivers play into quarterback play, of course, so there was a lot that was lacking around him, as well.

“Well, I was surprised at how much duress he was under,” the Michigan coach remarked. “It was almost like he took the snap and the rush would be on him just like that. To help Bryce, there are two things that we can do: Shore up the offensive line and have a strong run game. A strong run game is a quarterback’s best friend. If he can just turn and hand the ball and just get chunk yardage up the field, that really takes a lot of the pressure off of him. So, having an outstanding running back room and an offensive line that’s highly efficient is going to make him a much better player, just that in and of itself.”

Playing to Underwood’s strengths — such as running the football — will be key, too. Michigan’s signal-caller ran 88 times for 392 yards and 6 touchdowns a year ago, and Whittingham has said he will run the ball frequently this fall.

“He’s got the ability to run the football like a tailback almost. He’s very elusive. He’s got speed. And he’s also really good at extending the play — which [Utah quarterback] Devon [Dampier] was very good at, too — and improvising, breaking the pocket, getting out and making something happen.

“But the defensive coordinator, his ideal scenario is a quarterback that’s a statue and a guy that cannot leave the pocket, a guy that just sits back there. In the college game, you’ve got to have the QB run game as part of your offensive scheme. It has to. If you don’t, you’re missing the boat, because there’s so much benefit that can be made from that quarterback running, because you’re in a plus-1 situation in the box, where they don’t have a guy to account for that unless they’re willing to bring their free safety down or both safeties and totally commit to stopping the run. Then that opens up other stuff in the throw game.”