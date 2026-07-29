Newsstand: Jake Butt says Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham is a 'perfect fit'

Tweets Of The Day

Former Michigan two-time All-America tight end Jake Butt, a Big Ten Network analyst, said on air that Kyle Whittingham was a “perfect fit” for the Maize and Blue.

A look at CFP records vs. the other Power Four conferences.

In last 3 years, College Football Playoff records vs. the other Power 4 conferences



Big Ten 9-3*

ACC 3-3

SEC 2-7

Big 12 0-3



*Won 3 national titles — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 28, 2026

Learfield — a major partner of Michigan athletics and other athletic departments — did $300 million in athlete sponsorship NIL this past year, more than doubling last year’s amount.

Learfield, the multimedia rights partner and NIL roster facilitator of dozens for schools, released today its annual NIL report, which includes a jarring figure: It did $300 million in athlete sponsorship NIL this past year, more than doubling last year’s total. pic.twitter.com/3VQXUQJrlw — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 28, 2026

Michigan will take on Houston in an exhibition game at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Sunday, Oct. 25.

Michigan vs. Houston exhibition at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Oct. 25 is confirmed by a U-M spokesman. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 28, 2026

Quotes Of The Day

“He’s 6-10, but every time I kind of walk in there, I look and see if he has shoes on, because he does look like he’s growing,” Boynton said. “I don’t know if we’re measured him in the last couple weeks, but I think the first day he got here he measured at 6-10 with shoes on. Now, maybe he’s just filling out some so it looks like he’s standing taller, but that’s another young man that as a young guy you should expect to see on the court a lot, helping us.”

— Michigan head coach Mike Boynton Jr., revealing that freshman forward Quinn Costello may have grown since arriving on campus in June

Headlines Of The Day

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: INTEL — Michigan football strength gains, an incoming frosh to watch, more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Michigan basketball nuggets: Grand Rapids exhibition, open scholarship spots, figuring out rotation

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: The most interesting things Michigan’s 2026 opponents said at day one of Big Ten Media Days

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Our take on recent Rivals insider predictions