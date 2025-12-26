Jason Beck 'expected to be the target' for Michigan offensive coordinator job under Kyle Whittingham

Michigan Wolverines football is expected to hire soon-to-be former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham as the program’s 22nd head coach. According to various reports, the deal is expected to be done by the end of Friday.

There’s already a plan forming for Whittingham’s staff at Michigan, it appears. According to CBS Sports and On3, Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is expected to be “the target” for the same job in Ann Arbor.

The 45-year-old Beck is coming off a strong 2025 regular season at Utah, after being hired following stops as the coordinator at Syracuse (2023) and New Mexico (2024).

The Utes ranked fifth nationally in scoring (41.1 points per game), sixth in total offense (478.6 yards per game), second in rushing offense (269.8 yards per game) and 91st in passing offense (208.8 yards per game). While the passing offense rank isn’t all that impressive, it was better on a per-attempt basis, checking in tied 63rd with 7.3 yards per pass.

Beck brought quarterback Devon Dampier with him from New Mexico to Utah, and the signal-caller has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards and 22 touchdowns with 5 interceptions while taking 11 sacks, adding 687 rushing yards and 7 scores on 127 rush attempts in 11 games. He was named third-team All-Big 12 and the conference’s Newcomer of the Year in 2025.

A former BYU quarterback from 2004-06, Beck began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Cougars (2007) and at LSU (2008). He then made stops at Weber State (QB coach from 2009-11), Simon Fraser (OC in 2012), BYU (QBs coach from 2013-15), Virginia (QBs coach from 2016-21), Syracuse (QB coach in 2022; OC/QB in 2023) and New Mexico (OC/QB in 2024).

Both Whittingham and Beck are currently slated to coach Utah in the Dec. 31 Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska, but that plan could change.

Per the Salt Lake City Tribune, Beck signed a contract that runs through Jan. 31, 2028, and made a base salary of $1.25 million in 2025. It was set to increase to $1.35 million in 2026 and $1.45 million in 2027.