Jersey numbers, heights and weights for Michigan football summer enrollees

Between incoming freshmen (10) and transfers (three), Michigan Wolverines football has 13 newcomers that enrolled and joined the team this summer. U-M has released its 2026 roster on Tuesday, the first day of fall camp. Here’s a look at jersey numbers, heights and weights for the new members of the program:

Freshman Jersey Height Weight Weight In Spring Or On Signing Day DE Carter Meadows* 14 6-7 252 235 TE Mason Bonner* 18 6-7 229 225 K Jacob Baggett* 30 6-1 190 — LB Ndi Etta* 35 6-1 215 — DE Tariq Boney* 41 6-1 243 245 LS Jack Treuletaar* 43 6-0 210 — DT Alister Vallejo* 56 6-3 307 310 OL Malakai Lee* 58 6-7 359 350 OL Tommy Fraumann* 79 6-8 279 265 DT Titan Davis* 97 6-4 286 275

Transfer Jersey Height Weight Weight In Spring Or At Previous School QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi* 16 6-3 212 200 WR Braydon Alford* 22 5-8 180 175 P Cam Brown* 33 6-3 185 185

A five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 12 overall prospect per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Meadows has come in and impressed right away. He has only been on campus for eight weeks or so and is already up to 252 pounds, after being listed at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds when he signed with Michigan last December.

“He’s a big boy,” senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce said. “A big boy who can really move well. I’m excited to see what he does in fall camp, and I can’t want to see him in the pads, see what he an do.”

“From the sounds of it, Meadows will likely play a role right away despite his late arrival as a summer enrollee. Pierce believes he has what it takes.

“It’s super tough, but I’ve seen guys do it, seen guys succeed in it and I think Carter has what it takes,” Pierce noted.