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The Wolverine Football

Jersey numbers, heights and weights for Michigan football summer enrollees

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Clayton Sayfie@CSayf23
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Between incoming freshmen (10) and transfers (three), Michigan Wolverines football has 13 newcomers that enrolled and joined the team this summer. U-M has released its 2026 roster on Tuesday, the first day of fall camp. Here’s a look at jersey numbers, heights and weights for the new members of the program:

FreshmanJerseyHeightWeightWeight In Spring Or On Signing Day
DE Carter Meadows*146-7252235
TE Mason Bonner*186-7229225
K Jacob Baggett*306-1190
LB Ndi Etta*356-1215
DE Tariq Boney*416-1243245
LS Jack Treuletaar*436-0210
DT Alister Vallejo*566-3307310
OL Malakai Lee*586-7359350
OL Tommy Fraumann*796-8279265
DT Titan Davis*976-4286275
TransferJerseyHeightWeightWeight In Spring Or At Previous School
QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi*166-3212200
WR Braydon Alford*225-8180175
P Cam Brown*336-3185185

A five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 12 overall prospect per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Meadows has come in and impressed right away. He has only been on campus for eight weeks or so and is already up to 252 pounds, after being listed at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds when he signed with Michigan last December.

“He’s a big boy,” senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce said. “A big boy who can really move well. I’m excited to see what he does in fall camp, and I can’t want to see him in the pads, see what he an do.”

“From the sounds of it, Meadows will likely play a role right away despite his late arrival as a summer enrollee. Pierce believes he has what it takes.

“It’s super tough, but I’ve seen guys do it, seen guys succeed in it and I think Carter has what it takes,” Pierce noted.

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