Jim Harding reveals goals for Michigan OL in spring ball: Establishing starting five, developing 'nastiness,' more

In his first two weeks on the job in January, Michigan Wolverines football offensive line and assistant head coach Jim Harding recruited current U-M players out of the portal, such as juniors Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera, helped retain the rest of the bunch and added transfers. As spring ball nears, though, it’s almost time for a more traditional part of the job — coaching up linemen.

With three returning starters from last season in Guarnera, Sprague, junior Blake Frazier and senior Evan Link, Harding has a lot to work with. He’s liked what he’s seen from the line early on.

“High care factor, smart, intelligent, ask good questions in the meetings,” Harding said on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen. “Want-to, almost to a fault. Like, they always want to do extra drill-work and things like that. Sometimes, you need to give your body a rest, but I’d rather have kids like that rather than dragging them to get extra work. But I’ve been really impressed with the group.

“The things that you can’t measure right now are our physicality, our toughness, things like that. That’s kind of the next step once we get pads on — who are kind of the alpha dogs in the room that are going to kind of set the tone for the unit and then, obviously, the offense.

“Really pleased with what I’ve seen so far.”

Given that there’s a lot of continuity up front, Michigan’s chemistry should be at a high level, and it’s improving. It’s one thing Harding is starting to prioritize more and more as he gets settled.

“That’s probably one thing that I neglected a little bit early on, because it was, hey, we’ve got to get everybody … who is the offensive line in 2026? So, there was that two-week window when the portal was open,” Harding explained. “Then it was, alright, we need to get you up to speed from a terminology standpoint; here are the plays. They actually started this week, and I’m going to have each kid go up and, even though they know each other, I don’t know them all that well, and just tell whatever you want about yourself for three to five minutes. We went out to dinner a couple weeks ago now, just to see them outside of the facility, and we’ll continue to do things like that.

“As much as I critique those guys, I think it’s important to get feedback for me, as well, so I asked Blake, Andrew and Jake, ‘Hey, give me some pros and cons of what you like through seven weeks of how I run meetings, individual, etc.’ And all three of them touched upon the importance of making sure that we do things outside of the facility, kind of just talk about life and things like that in the meetings. Still get work done, but it kind of reminded me that I need to make sure that we do that camaraderie piece as well. We’ll keep building on that, but it’s a good point that I probably could’ve done a little bit earlier, but I just started this week.”

Spring practices begin March 17, and Harding has big goals for the 15 practices, which will culminate in an April 18 scrimmage at The Big House. Penciling in a starting lineup with extra offensive linemen, building depth in the middle and forming an identity of toughness and intensity are all goals.

“I’d like to establish the starting five, where you feel good that when you go into fall camp, those are the guys that are working together immediately from day one,” the Michigan assistant said. “Now, we do have a couple guys out that may factor into that starting five. But we had typically traveled 11, so you’re looking for those top five. We do play six O-linemen quite a bit, so we call that guy the ‘Rhino.’ You’re looking for one or two of those guys. More depth at the center position; the only guy that’s snapped in a game so far has been Jake, so we’ve got to have some depth there.

“But really just that mindset and that competitive fire, that’s got to be established in the spring. There’s a fine line. You can’t do everything over the top against the defense because they’re your teammates, but you also want to hold your ground and not back down to anything. The defensive linemen will shove, they’ll push, until you stick up for yourself, or maybe hit a ball-carrier in the back, they’ll do it again until you go over there and remedy it as an offensive line. So, that kind of mindset would be the other thing.

“But, really, try to establish the top five, get the ‘Rhino’ established, the center depth, and then just having that physicality and nastiness of the offensive line, just kind of develop that.”