John Henry Daley 'completely healthy,' Kyle Whittingham reveals a concern for Michigan defense

Michigan Wolverines football added one of the best players of the 2025 college football season to its roster this offseason, with senior defensive end John Henry Daley following head coach Kyle Whittingham from Utah. The big question with the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Alpine, Utah, native, though, is his health. Daley suffered an Achilles injury last November but is fully healthy and participating in team activities.

“First of all, John Henry is completely healthy now,” Whittingham said on the ‘Rich Eisen Show.’ “He had a pretty severe lower leg injury. He’s back to 100 percent.”

“Feeling great,” Daley told On3 last week. “God’s blessed me with a fantastic recovery. I had a great surgeon, Dr. Norm Waldrop, and he did everything fantastically well. I’m feeling great. I’m very confident. I’ll be more than 100 percent. I’ll be better than I was last year going into the season.”

Last season, Daley broke out with 48 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, helping the Utes reach 10 wins. He played in 11 games, going down in the fourth quarter of his 11th, but still was named a first-team All-American per Walter Camp Football.

“He’s a guy that I think the Michigan fans are going to love,” the Michigan coach said. “He’s got a motor that just never stops. He plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played. He’s a throwback. He’s a tough guy, and they can be excited about what he brings as far as his edge pressure.”

“It was my first real year starting every game in college football,” Daley said to On3. “I was successful and I performed well, but I also felt like I wasn’t fully comfortable. I wasn’t playing to the fullest extent of my abilities. Going into this year, it’s like, ‘Hey, last year was great, but that was just the start.’”

Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill coached Daley at BYU in 2023, before the latter transferred to Utah. Hill comes in with a lot of acclaim, and Whittingham is excited about that side of the football.

“Defense in general, Jay Hill is a proven commodity on the defensive side of the ball as the defensive coordinator,” Whittingham said. “We’ve got some good players. We’re a little thin at some positions, but I think the top 11 players are going to be very formidable.”

Depth, though, is something that concerns Whittingham.

“Little thin in the secondary, as far as guys that have accumulated a lot of reps,” the Michigan coach continued. “And same at linebacker — you’ve got some really good young players, but not a lot of reps accrued at that position.”