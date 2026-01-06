Michigan kicker Beckham Sunderland to enter NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football senior kicker Beckham Sunderland is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on social media. Sunderland has at least one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 216-pounder spent one season at U-M following a year at Texas State in 2024.

“Wolverine nation, first and foremost I want to thank my Lord and Savior for all the blessings and opportunities he has provided in this past year,” Sunderland wrote. “I am forever grateful for the University of Michigan taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to play for such an amazing and historic program. I will take great pride and joy in that forever.

“With that being said, I will be entering my name into the portal. I am excited for the opportunities to come.”

Sunderland served as the Wolverines’ kickoff specialist in 2025, with 47 touchbacks on 71 attempts, ranking fifth in the Big Ten per PFF.

With senior Hudson Hollenbeck going down with an injury in the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl against Texas, a 41-27 setback, Sunderland stepped in and attempted one punt, which went for 35 yards.

Sunderland is the nephew of former Michigan kicker and top trainer Brandon Kornblue.

Prior to his last two years in college football, the Newport, Kentucky, native was previously a goal keeper for FC Cincinnati, an American professional soccer club based in Ohio that competes in the MLS. According to the MLS’ website, he appeared in five matches with the organization from 2020-21. He also saw action 14 career matches with 12 starts in the MLS Next Pro, a league that features reserve players from MLS and independent clubs.

“Beckham Sunderland signed as a Homegrown Player on October 14, 2020, the first Homegrown Player signing to the first team in FC Cincinnati history,” his bio on MLSSoccer.com reads. “Sunderland joined the FC Cincinnati Academy in the program’s inaugural 2019-20 season, where he made a combined nine starts in net for the U-16/17s in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy season. Prior to joining FC Cincinnati, Sunderland spent time in the Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire FC academies.”

Sunderland attended Newport (Ky.) Sycamore High School.