Michigan K Dominic Zvada signing with New York Giants

Michigan Wolverines football place kicker Dominic Zvada is signing with the New York Giants after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced on social media.

Multiple kickers were selected in each of the previous three NFL Drafts, including former Michigan standout Jake Moody going No. 99 overall in the third round to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Zvada spent two seasons at Arkansas State and two at Michigan, becoming one of the top kickers in the nation. For his four-year college career, Zvada made 72 of his 87 field goals with a 56-yard long.

The Chandler, Ariz., native was nearly perfect in 2024, going 21-of-22 on field goals, before and up-and-down campaign in 2025, when he connected on 17 of his 25 kicks. However, his game-winning walk-off versus Northwestern at Wrigley Field was one to remember, and showed he stepped up in the big moments.

“I kicked well at times,” Zvada said. “When I really needed to make the kick when it mattered the most, I was able to step up and make it. That’s what I prided myself on.”

Zvada is most known for his 21-yard game-winning kick at Ohio State in a 13-10 upset victory in Columbus in 2024. That season, Zvada was named the Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year and a first-team All-American. He broke the program record for the most field goals of 50-plus yards in one season (7), also setting the all-time mark for such kicks in a career.

At Arkansas State, Zvada was 17-of-18 on field goals as a freshman in 2022 and 17-of-22 as a sophomore in 2023.