Kyle Whittingham on Bryce Underwood's progression: 'He's getting closer'

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood is helping usher in the head coach Kyle Whittingham era. The two’s success early on — beginning with the 2026 season — is tied together. There’s a lot of work to be done in fall camp, which begins in early-August, but Whittingham has named the 6-foot-4, 228-pound Detroit native the starter heading into the season.

“Bryce is our guy,” Whittingham said on the ‘Rich Eisen Show.’ “And, to be fair, he was a barely-turned-18-year-old true freshman last year thrust into the situation that he was. And, even though there’s a lot of room for improvement, he still won nine ball games and put up some decent numbers.

“We believe in Bryce, and he’s got all the tools in the toolbox. He’s 6-4, 230, runs like crazy, has a big arm. So, we feel like he’s got a big upside and has made a ton of progress so far in the offseason. Fall camp will be important for him, obviously, as it is for everybody.”

Underwood completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions last season, leading the Wolverines to a 9-4 campaign. Freshman Tommy Carr, meanwhile, was the backup during Michigan’s spring practices, after enrolling early.

“Bryce is our guy,” Whittingham reiterated. “Tommy Carr had an exceptional spring. True freshman, just should’ve been in high school but he graduated early and really did some good things. He was impressive. But going into the season, Bryce Underwood is our guy.”

Fundamentals of the game are something the Michigan staff has circled for Underwood to improve on this offseason, and he’s made strides.

“Mechanics, footwork, pocket presence, decision-making,” Whittingham said. “He’s tightened up his whole game, and that needs to continue. It’s our job to put him in position to succeed and tailor things to what he does best. That’s what we’re paid to do as coaches.

“In fairness to Bryce, we talked about his youth, he also didn’t have a dedicated quarterbacks coach last year, so that was something that might have not allowed him to progress as much as he could during that freshman year. So we felt like we were getting a guy that was almost like straight out of high school.”

Whittingham was asked if Underwood has gotten “up to speed” now, to which he responded, “He’s getting closer.”

“He’s getting closer,” Whittingham repeated. “I’ll tell you one thing, there’s nobody that wants to be great more than Bryce Underwood. He does. He’s a workaholic. He’s in the film room constantly. He’s out on the practice field by himself throwing balls. He’s working out with [Cincinnati Bengals quarterback] Joe Burrow and guys around the country, trying to pick their brain and do everything he can to be the best player he can be.”

Michigan plans to use Underwood’s legs more this coming season, after he rushed 88 times for 392 yards and 6 scores in 2025, but that includes throwing on the run.

“We’ll move the launch point around and get him out of the pocket,” Whittingham noted. “That’s one thing he is — well, there are a number of things — but that’s one of the things he’s really good at is extending the play. To be throwing on the move as accurately as he does is something that if we didn’t implement that, we’d be stupid.”