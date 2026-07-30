Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham calls for radical change to college football structure

Michigan Wolverines football is in strong position to compete near the top of its sport for years to come, due in large part to its history, tradition, academic prowess and, of course, ability to generate revenue for NIL.

“In this day and age in college football, it’s all about NIL and having the funds to put a roster together,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said on the ‘Rich Eisen Show.’ “Without an entity like Champions Circle, you’ve got no chance. Having that in place was a big factor. We’re still … it’s competitive, and every year you’re trying to get your NIL resources where they need to be to be competitive — and we’re there at Michigan.”

Yet Whittingham — who’s entering his 22nd season as a head coach, with the first 21 coming at Utah — is calling for major changes to the sport.

His major frustration seems to be that the NIL market is increasing at a rapid rate.

“Right now, it’s out of control,” he said. “We’re going to have probably a dozen teams in the next recruiting cycle with $50 million rosters, and there’s such a disparity between the haves and the have nots.”

Michigan is in the category of the “haves,” but Whittingham has been in the other category more times than not, winning at a high level despite it. That gives him a unique perspective and perhaps shapes his view on what should be next in college football.

“I think it’s got to be an NFL minor league model, where we have a salary cap and the players are employees,” the Michigan coach explained. “As distasteful as some of that is, I don’t think there’s any other way that is better than that.

“… The only two to get that evened out and level the playing field is to go ahead and pattern after a minor league NFL model, a super league, if you will. You’ll probably see 48-60 teams survive the cut and be on the right side of the line in the sand and proceed forward.”

Those that agree with Whittingham don’t want the ‘Protect College Sports Act,’ a bill currently in the Senate, to pass. If it does pass, it would make it much more challenging for a ‘super league’ to form since the framework caps conferences at 19 teams and requires schools that are moving from one power league to another to be independent for five years as part of that transition.

“If you had a super conference that breaks away and has their own commissioner and runs it as almost a carbon copy of what’s going on in the NFL, then I think you’ve got a chance,” Whittingham added.

In the NFL, there’s a union — the NFL Players Association — and Whittingham would be for college football athletes unionizing.

“I don’t see any other way around it, if it goes that direction,” he said. “Now, private equity is starting to enter the picture, as well, and where that goes, who knows? But there’s got to be some guardrails, there’s got to be some ability to get control of the thing, because the NIL is going up 20, 30, 40 percent a year, and it can’t continue that way. It’s not sustainable.”