WATCH: Kyle Whittingham discusses Michigan beginning spring ball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media Tuesday morning ahead of his team’s first spring practice. Watch video from his press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Quotes from Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham

• Opening remarks ahead of Michigan’s spring ball: “Really looking forward to getting spring football started. We’ve been here about two and a half months now, have a good idea of personnel, as far as what we were able to see in the winter player development aspect. So, now we get the chance to see these guys on the field and doing their thing, so I’m really, really looking forward to seeing what we’ve got and where we are as a football team.”

• On what he could glean about the Michigan players from winter: “We have a decent idea, just as far as how they move, obviously strength in the weight room, where we are there. By the way, we’ve made significant gains in the weight room over the last two and a half months, which is obviously the objective when you’re training in the winter cycle is one of the focal points is getting bigger and stronger. We’ve definitely got an A+ in that regard. But you do get a little bit of a flavor for what kind of athlete you’re dealing with and what they’re about, but we’re still getting to know each other — coaches knowing players and vice versa. Most all of the staff is new. We’ve got a bunch of players that are new, as well, so the team is getting to know each other. But we’re not going into spring blind, but still you don’t get as good of a read in the winter conditioning as you will in spring football.”

• On his impressions of Michigan players: “I think we’re pretty athletic. We’ve got guys that move really well. We’ve got good length on the football team, which is something that is important. I mentioned strength. The strength levels are getting to where they need to be. I’ll tell you what, these guys are very willing and very hungry to work — that’s been very evident so far.”