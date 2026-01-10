Newsstand: Kyle Whittingham drops puck at Michigan hockey game

Tweets Of The Day

New Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham did the ceremonial puck drop at Michigan hockey’s 5-2 win over Notre Dame Friday night at Yost Ice Arena.

Welcome to Ann Arbor, Coach Whittingham!



New @UMichFootball coach Kyle Whittingham dropped the puck at tonight’s @umichhockey game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wcLFHO9zEN — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2026

Michigan landed a commitment from Utah defensive line transfer Jonah Lea’ea on Friday.

Lea’ea made his official visit to Michigan Jan. 8 and began trending to the Wolverines. His former teammate, Utah defensive end transfer John Henry Daley, committed to Michigan the same day he was reportedly on his visit — and the two will now team up in winged helmets for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder spent three years at Utah and has two seasons of eligibility remaining, having redshirted as a freshman in 2023.

Lea’ea is the No. 793 overall player and No. 71 edge rusher in the NCAA transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. However, he’s spent his college career playing on the interior of the defensive line.

The San Mateo, Calif., native is coming off a strong 2025 season in which he led all Utah defensive tackles with 623 snaps. He posted 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery in 13 games, helping the Utes record an 11-2 mark. He added 16 quarterback pressures, including season highs of 3 against UCLA and Texas Tech, showing he can generate pass rush from the interior of the line.

🚨BREAKING: Utah DL transfer Jonah Lea'ea commits to Michigan🚨



He posted 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery in 13 games in 2025.



Story: https://t.co/OBAuRYryk0 pic.twitter.com/p5mg4wlcF4 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 9, 2026

Michigan running back Justice Haynes has entered the NCAA transfer portal heading into the 2026 season.

Michigan’s leading rusher — Jordan Marshall (932 yards in 11 games) — is set to return for his junior season in a winged helmet. The Wolverines have also signed No. 1 running back recruit Savion Hiter, a five-star prospect, and brought in former top-30 prospect Taylor Tatum, a junior who is transferring in from Oklahoma.

Appearing in seven games before suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery, which he underwent in early November, Haynes rushed 121 times for 857 yards (7.1 per carry) and 10 touchdowns. He also hauled in 13 receptions for 50 yards.

Despite missing nearly half of the season, Haynes ranked tied third nationally with 4 rushes of 50-plus yards, and he had a pair of 70-plus yard touchdown runs. He rushed for 100 yards and at least 1 touchdown in every game in which he played at least a half (he was hurt in the first half of a loss at USC).

Haynes appeared in 25 games with six starts over two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He played his freshman season with head coach Nick Saban and his sophomore year under first-year head man Kalen DeBoer. Position coach and assistant head coach Robert Gillespie was a holdover from Saban’s staff, remaining in Tuscaloosa under DeBoer.

BREAKING: Michigan RB Justice Haynes will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced



Rushed for 857 yards (7.1 per carry) and 10 touchdowns with 13 catches for 50 yards in seven games in 2025.



Story: https://t.co/MQWhNvQ6Gi pic.twitter.com/rvK7fUR4VA — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 9, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I fell in love with the sport. It’s always been a goal to try to play for him. Obviously, that’s difficult with the level he coaches at. But I trusted in God’s plan and kept my head down and kept working. It played out in my favor. I’m excited to get to work, and it’s going to be fun to be around my dad in the facility.”

— Michigan transfer commit Braydon Alford on playing under his father, run game coordinator Tony Alford, after transferring in from Butler

