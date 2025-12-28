Kyle Whittingham on taking Michigan job: 'Special place, legitimate opportunity to win a national championship'

ORLANDO, Fla. — New Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media away from the podium after his introductory press conference at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Here’s what Whittingham said.

On if it was weird putting on Michigan gear after so many years at Utah

Yes, because you’re one place for 32 years, actually. I was 21 years as the head coach. So, you get used to that and ingrained in the program and the university. So, yeah, it was definitely a change.

On what kind of offense he will run at Michigan

Spread. Spread offense. Eleven personnel will be our base personnel group. We’re going to run the football efficiently. We ran the ball … the only people that were in the same category as us were the service academies, the Air Force, the Navy. Otherwise, I believe that if you can run the ball effectively, everything happens off of that.

On why he’s continuing to coach

Michigan is a special place. Legitimate opportunity to win a national championship. It can happen here, has happened here. So, I just looked at that as a final challenge.

On if he will reach out to former coaches at Utah and BYU

To be determined. Working through that, but I have a plan. That’s all I can say: the plan is in place, and we’ll see. It should come to fruition in the next week or so. That’s the best answer I have for that.

On potentially adding players from Utah

You don’t tamper with anybody. That’s not my style. If a player that we have interest in enters the portal, that’s a whole different ball game, because now he’s in the portal, he’s going somewhere, so why not Michigan, if it’s a good fit?

On if he can share any staff members that he will hire at Michigan

No one right now. They’re all working right now.

On conversations with Urban Meyer after being hired

He was excited. He said it’s a great place, a great opportunity. He was surprised, as was I. But I have his full support.

On what excites him about this challenge after 32 years without much significant change in his life

Well, just that, change. A new challenge, new opportunity. Michigan, since I was seven years old, I’ve been intrigued with the program. There are literally four or five schools in the country that I would listen to, to extend my career for these five years.

On why he was surprised by ending up as Michigan’s coach

I mean, yeah, the timing. It just happened just like that. It’s not like, ‘OK, I’m going to step down and then I’m seeing this is going to happen.’ It was instantaneous. It was very, very uncanny set of circumstances.

On what he would’ve done if he didn’t get hired by Michigan

Skiing, reading books to my granddaughters, ride motorcycles. I do a lot of stuff.

On what has surprised him about changing jobs

Everything’s just a bigger scale here. It’s Michigan. It’s Big Ten football. So, I would say coaching football is coaching football, but the surroundings and all the resources, that’s what’s much different.

The thought process of having more in the tank, and how much more he does have left

Well, I signed a five-year contract. What I made a mistake at Utah is they started asking me about retirement, and I started answering questions and giving my own thing. I’ve got a five-year contract; I’m excited about that, and … I’m not that old. I’m 66, but it’s not that old I feel like I’ve got enough energy and juice to see this through.

On if he’s heard from former players or coaches from Michigan

Yes, I have. Desmond Howard texted me, and I wish Tom Brady would, but he hasn’t yet. Busy guy. But, yeah, I’ve heard from a handful of former Michigan players and coaches. Yeah, they’re excited.

On being 3-0 against Michigan as Utah’s head coach

We came there, and it was a brutal rainstorm [in 2014]. They had to stop the game for like two or three hours. When we came out of the locker room, it was the fourth quarter and there were no Michigan fans left at all, and every Utah fan had stayed and moved down to the front rows. So, it was like a controlled scrimmage environment. There was nobody in the stands at all except for like a thousand Utah fans.

And then Coach Harbaugh’s first game, in Salt Lake City, we were able to get a victory there. And the other one, we played against Rich Rod, Coach Hoke and Coach Harbaugh, all three of those guys. And I was the defensive coordinator when we played against Coach Carr [at Michigan] and we lost a low-scoring game. I was the DC at that point.