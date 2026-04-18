Kyle Whittingham press conference: Michigan coach evaluates spring game, standout players, quarterbacks, more

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the media following a 7-6 maize team win over the blue team in the 2026 spring game, his first with U-M. Watch video from his press conference in the player at the top of the screen and read his full quotes below.

Kyle Whittingham’s opening statement

“Spring game is always an interesting situation. The main thing is to get a look at everybody, and it’s as game like of a situation as we can manufacture, especially twos and threes that haven’t had much game experience, if at all.

“Offensive production today wasn’t really good, obviously. Only found the end zone one time. But there were a lot of positives. I thought we did a good job taking care of the football. There were no turnovers. But, then again, when you’re playing yourselves, it means the defense didn’t create any takeaways. So, it’s a give and take.

“Highlights, I thought [freshman quarterback] Tommy Carr showed a lot of poise and did some good things. [Sophomore quarterback] Bryce [Underwood] had limited time — just that first quarter.

“When we play a spring game and split up the team evenly like we did, the ones aren’t together and the twos aren’t together, so you’re kind of a hodge-podge. But you still get a good idea of who’s a playmaker and who’s not.

“We felt like we got accomplished this spring, as a whole, exactly what we needed to. The football team got better fundamentally, technique-wise, got complete schemes installed on both sides of the ball. We had a lot of work to do this spring, and I think we made a lot of progress. Huge importance, we came out of this game with really no injuries, and only one significant injury throughout the course of spring. Fortunate, in that regard.

“What will be key now is to continue to build upon what we’ve got going through the summer. They’ll have the month of May off — nothing going on in May — and come back June 1st for the summer conditioning cycle. It’ll be key and critical that our players do a good job with the player-run practices and doing things this summer to stay sharp so we can hit the ground running in fall camp, when that starts right around August 5th. I think we’re in a good spot, but plenty of work to do.”

On where the offense has come along from the start of the offseason to now

“I think we’re on track. We’re not where we need to be ultimately, but I think we’re on track, given that it’s April 18 and we’ve got a lot of opportunity ahead of us to get better.

“It was the same thing last year at Utah, we had the same exact situation where we installed an entirely new offense, and I would say we’re right on par with where we need to be relative to what happened last year. We ended up with a really good offense last year. It was third or fourth in the nation in scoring, second in rushing.

“No panic at all. We feel like we’re headed in the right direction.

“There were some real bright spots out there. I thought [freshman running back] Savion Hiter really showed that he’s an explosive back. He didn’t get loose out in the open, but he’s a powerful back that’s going to be a big factor for us this fall.”

On if running back Savion Hiter and wide receiver Salesi Moa are two of the most impressive freshmen he’s coached

“Yeah, without a doubt. They’re both highly recruited, highly rated freshmen coming in. Both are just fresh out of high school. They’ve only been here a few months. For being in the program for three months and very young, I thought they both did nice jobs today. Both of their futures are very bright.”

On Michigan sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood’s development throughout the spring

“He progressed all through spring. Some things that may not be noticeable to just the general populous. His footwork, his pocket presence … he’s improved in all areas. Now, he still has work to do. He knows that, we know that. But I think he’s ahead of where he was, certainly, from last season. We think he’s got big upside and still have a lot of confidence in him. There’s no different sentiment than what we had when we first got here.”

On Michigan junior defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale standing out and where he fits in the rotation

“Yeah, Deyvid is in that rotation. We’ve got five guys inside and five guys outside on the edge that we feel really good about that we think are going to help contribute to us winning games. Deyvid is a guy that has gotten better and better as spring has gone on. He did have two or three days there where he was out with an injury, but he was able to come back, pick up right where we left off. He’s a big body in there. He’s 330, 340 pounds, tough to move and he’s got some quickness and is going to be a guy that takes reps for us this fall.”

On his message to Tommy Carr on what he’s competing for as a freshman

“Well, Bryce is our starter right now, and that’s not any different after today. But Tommy has really made strides. He just really has a great pocket presence and escapability. He can extend plays, keeps his eyes down field.

“All things that you look for in a big-time quarterback, I believe Tommy possesses those. It’s still really early in his career, but what he’s doing out there relative to his experience level is pretty impressive.”

On how quickly everything moved after he was hired at Michigan and when things slowed down for him

“I’d say we were settled in when spring ball got here and we had been with them the entire winter conditioning cycle, in the weight room and the conditioning and some meeting room stuff. We settled in, and throughout spring, just became more I don’t want to say comfortable but things started to really smooth out.

“Going forward, it’ll be critical … I think we’ve got the best strength coach in the country, and Doug [Elisaia] has those guys again starting June 1 for another eight-week cycle. That’ll be critical to continue to develop not only strength but mental toughness and work ethic that this program is going to be known for. I just think that we’ve come a long way in, what, three-and-a-half months — but we’re going to need every bit of preparation time that we have before September 5, when we line it up and play.”

On what has enabled Tommy Carr to make such a strong impression right away

“Well, first of all, he’s got that ‘it factor’ for a quarterback, that confidence, that field general mentality, the way he carries himself. He’s a football junkie. I’m in the facility at 10 at night, I walk by the quarterback room, and there’s Tommy Carr watching film all by himself in the film room. He is completely just immersed in his development, as far as trying to get better and doing everything he can to perfect his craft. That’s really what you want to see in your quarterback. He’s a leader by nature, and by virtue of position, you better be a leader at the quarterback spot.

“And I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, because he’s still got work to do, but he’s just been a very pleasant surprise. You could say, ‘who’s been the most pleasant surprise in spring?’ It would probably be him and Savion. Not that they’re really surprises, but they’re guys with really bright futures.”

On Michigan junior defensive end Dominic Nichols

“Dom Nichols — he’s coming into his own. He’s a force out there. He’s 6-4-plus and 260 pounds, and really has a great first step and pass-rushing skills. He’s a guy that, I think, has the chance to be All-Big Ten before he’s finished here. He’s that good. It’s up to him how good he can be. If he continues to work hard and put everything into it, then he’s going to play this game for a long time.”

On sophomore Nate Marshall and other Michigan defensive ends

“Nate Marshall has shown progress. [Senior] Cam[eron] Brandt had a really nice spring. He was consistent for us all spring long. Dropped a few pounds and really helped his game. He lost five to 10 pounds and gained more quickness and more burst off the edge.

“[Junior] Lugard [Edokpayi] — I can’t pronounce his last name exactly quite yet, so I don’t want to butcher that — is a guy that we think can help us, as well. Big, long frame — 6-foot-7 or whatever he is and very athletic.

“And then we don’t even have [senior] John Henry Daley out there right now. He’s been out of spring with the injury, but you should expect him back on June 1.

“Again, that appears to be our strongest suit right now, as far as depth goes. Ten bodies ready to play, we’ll be 2.5 deep on the front of the defense there, and that’s a real luxury for us.”

On how Michigan’s pass-catchers performed in the spring game

“Salesi — you saw him make a few nice catches today. He started off spring really well, hit a little bit of a wall there toward mid-spring ball, but then started to progress and take off again toward the end. I think, like Savion and Tommy, his ceiling is very high. He has a bright future.

“The pass-catchers in general today, I didn’t see a lot of drops. I’ll have to watch the film. There might have been one or two that we could’ve come away with. But, overall, the receivers have had a really nice spring.

“Two top guys — [sophomore] Andrew Marsh is our wide receiver one. There’s no doubt about that. And [sophomore] JJ Buchanan is wide receiver two. And then trying to figure out who’s going to be three, four and five. That’s still a work in progress.”

On if he agrees that Michigan’s pass protection needs to improve, and overall impressions of the offensive line

“I think the O-line is going to be fine once all’s said and done. Jim Harding is a proven commodity as an offensive line coach. He’s been with me for over a decade and has produced a solid offensive line every single year. I don’t think this year is going to be any different. We had two or three guys that were very limited or out this spring that are going to be very prominent in the fall, pushing for starting jobs. So, I don’t necessarily think — especially today, where you had to split up the O-line, when half of them were with the ones and half of them with the twos — I don’t have a big concern about it, because I know Jim Harding’s track record, I know the talent level of the players that we’ve got there and the guys that are going to be joining us coming off injury. I think we’re going to be solid once we get into the season.”

On if his expectations of Michigan’s spring ball were any different than what he saw

“I think it was about what we expected. We had the chance all through the winter conditioning to observe them, watch them. Though you can’t play football, per se, you watch them run around and go through the agility drills and change-of-direction drills and all that stuff, so you get a good idea of what you have athletically and talent-wise. Now, of course the ultimate test is what they do on the field.

“It’s pretty much what we expected. I don’t think there were any surprises in a negative way, for sure.”

On what his message is to the Michigan team for the summer

“It’s important that we not only improve strength-wise … and, by the way, we improved tremendously in the first cycle. We had guys improving their bench 70, 80 pounds in a three-month period, so that was very impressive. But the team has got to come together. The chemistry that you start to develop. In this day and age, you have half a new football team pretty much every year, so the bonding and coming together as a team is going to be critical this summer. We’ll have a few team activities in line to help that take place.

“The leaders have to lead and continue to set the pace. If you’ve got your top 10 percent of your team that works their butt off and trains hard, everyone else seems to follow suit, so that will be critical for those top 10 percent guys to really set the bar and have everyone else live up to that.”