Kyle Whittingham expected to retain Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito

New Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham said he’d have two to three holdovers from the previous staff on his first one in the position, and defensive line coach Lou Esposito is expected to be one of them, according to CBS Sports.

Esposito, 49, just wrapped up his second season with Michigan, having been hired by former head coach Sherrone Moore ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Esposito is expected to work under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who is set to leave the Cougars’ program after three seasons in charge of the unit.

Kyle Whittingham is expected to retain defensive line coach Lou Esposito as part of his Michigan staff, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has coached four All-Big Ten selections through two years at Michigan. Also a highly ranked recruiter. Ranked sixth nationally for the 2026 class. pic.twitter.com/8U3GJaKIVE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

Esposito was the co-defensive coordinator and line coach at Memphis for a few months before taking the Michigan job. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator and line coach at Western Michigan from 2017-23.

This season, Esposito helped senior EDGE Derrick Moore earn first-team All-Big Ten honors and grafduate defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny take home third-team recognition.

“In 2024, the defensive line was the strength of U-M’s defense. Interior players Mason Graham (consensus first team) and Kenneth Grant (third team) were All-Americans, and Graham was a finalist for the Nagurski and Outland Trophies,” Esposito’s bio on MGoBlue.com says. “Graham (first-team, 7.0 TFL), Grant (second, 6.5), and edge Josaiah Stewart (second, 13 with 8 sacks) were All-Big Ten picks. Nine different defensive linemen recorded stops in opponents’ backfields. U-M finished fifth in the nation in rushing defense and held eight opponents under 100 yards on the ground. Overall, the unit ranked 10th in total defense and among the top 20 in sacks.”

Esposito’s son — 2027 Saline (Mich.) High interior offensive lineman Louis Esposito — is committed to Michigan. A three-star prospect, Louis is the No. 660 overall recruit in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Whittingham said on the ABC broadcast of Michigan’s 41-27 Citrus Bowl loss to Texas Dec. 31 that he should have his assistant coaching staff finalized in the coming days.

“It hasn’t been announced officially yet until somebody’s on the dotted line, and if you don’t want to get ahead of yourself, but I think we’re in good shape,” Whittingham said. “I think we’ll probably have 90% of the staff named by this weekend and then finish off the last one or two.”