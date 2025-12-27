Kyle Whittingham won't coach Utah in Las Vegas Bowl, to join Michigan in Orlando

Michigan Wolverines football is set to name Kyle Whittingham the 22nd head coach in program history, and he’s getting to work right away.

The 66-year-old has coached his last game at Utah. Originally slated to lead the Utes into battle against Nebraska in the Dec. 31 Las Vegas Bowl, Whittingham has decided to leave the program now and head to Orlando ahead of the Wolverines’ New Year’s Eve Citrus Bowl matchup versus Texas.

According to ESPN, Whittingham informed his Utah team of the news Friday night, before its departure to Las Vegas. Michigan arrived in Orlando earlier this evening, and Whittingham will head to Orlando as soon as possible. The Wolverines are scheduled to have a team meeting Friday and practice Saturday afternoon.

“Kyle Whittingham is informing the Utah team that he will not be coaching in the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska,” Pete Thamel wrote. “It is paramount for Michigan that he get to Orlando to meet with his new team and the players’ family members to get going on his new job.

“Through the cooperative efforts of Utah and Michigan, the schools worked together to find a solution today. Morgan Scalley, who was set to take over as full-time coach for 2026, will coach in the game for Utah.

“After telling his team in Las Vegas that he’s leaving, Whittingham is set to fly to Orlando and get to work as Michigan’s head coach.”

Whittingham spent 31 seasons at Utah, including the last 21 as a head coach. The winningest head coach in Utah history, he’s amassed a 177-88 record. If the 12-team College Football Playoff was around during his entire tenure, he would’ve made the field four times (2008, 2019, 2021, 2022).

Whittingham announced Dec. 12 that he’s stepping down from his post as Utah’s head coach, and subsequent reporting has suggested that he did so amid pressure from the university’s athletic administration.

“I don’t know if it’s ever out of your system,” Whittingham said in a press conference this month. “It’s in your blood. So, I don’t know about that. That being said, I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but when you got the coaching in your blood, it just doesn’t go away.

“… I’m at peace. I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome and people say, ‘When’s this guy going to leave?’ That was not my intention ever, and I hope I didn’t do that. I’m sure with some people I did do that. But, to me, the timing was right.”