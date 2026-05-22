Newsstand: Michigan football lands another in-state prospect
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan landed Grand Rapids (Mich.) Kenowa Hills three-star running back Lundon Hampton on Thursday. More from Rivals’ Allen Trieu:
Hampton announced at a ceremony at his school after telling the coaching staff earlier in the week.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Hampton was recruited by programs at a variety of positions including safety, nickel, linebacker and running back. The Wolverines see him as a running back and position Tony Alford handled his recruitment.
Hampton and his family pointed to Alford’s development history, the amount of players he has helped get to the pros, and his general way of recruiting Hampton that made the difference.
“I feel like they cross all the boxes,” Hampton said. “They have what I’m looking for with opportunity and development. I wanted to be developed as a running back and I feel like they can do it the best with Coach Alford. I just feel like he’s the best fit for me. His blueprint — he knows how to get people to the next level, and then he knows what it takes.”
Full bracket and schedule for the Players Era 16, which Michigan will be a part of Thanksgiving Week in Las Vegas.
Bracket 1
Nov. 24
TENNESSEE vs MARYLAND
IOWA STATE vs. SAN DIEGO STATE
ST. JOHN’S vs. OREGON
LOUISVILLE vs. TEXAS TECH
Bracket 2
GONZAGA vs. KANSAS STATE
BAYLOR vs. ALABAMA
MICHIGAN vs. CREIGHTON
MIAMI VS. TCU
Nov. 26
Winners of Tennessee/Maryland vs. Iowa State/San Diego State
Winners of St. John’s/Oregon vs. Louisville/Texas Tech
Consolation bracket for Tennessee/Maryland vs. Iowa State/San Diego State
Consolation bracket for St. John’s/Oregon vs. Louisville/Texas Tech
Winners of Gonzaga/Kansas State vs. Baylor/Alabama
Winners of Michigan/Creighton vs. Miami/TCU
Consolation bracket for Gonzaga/Kansas State vs. Baylor/Alabama
Consolation bracket for Michigan/Creighton vs. Miami/TCU
Nov. 27
Bracket 1 semifinal winners
Bracket 2 semifinal winners
Bracket 1 third-place
Bracket 1 fifth-place
Bracket 1 seventh-place
Bracket 2 third-place
Bracket 2 fifth-place
Bracket 2 seventh-place
- 1
Commit impact
What U-M is getting in Lundon Hampton
- 2
Players era bracket
Michigan's slate revealed
- 3
Flip target
Intel on a top-100 prospect
- 4
Underrated position group
Sayfie, Broome discuss
- 5
5-star reaction
Recruit breaks down in-home visit
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Nov. 28 CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner at Michelob Ultra Arena
Michigan freshman quarterback Tommy Carr is continuing a family legacy.
Yesterday marked 100 days until college football is back.
Quote Of The Day
“Ever since my first time I met them in office, they kept me up there for a couple hours. It was good. It was good getting to sit down and see what they were talking about, and they’ve been down here a couple of times. Coach Freddie, not only do we talk about football, but we talk about family stuff too. I’ve talked with them a lot, and I also know their GA staff, their player personnel people as well. I talk to them a lot, pretty much every day.”
— 2027 Detroit (Mich.) Country Day four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III to The Wolverine
Headlines Of The Day
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Commit Impact: 3-star ATH Lundon Hampton
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Top 100 flip target sets official visit after pivotal meeting
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan to open Players Era 16 with Creighton: Full bracket revealed
• Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Podcast: Position group that doesn’t get talked about enough, Michigan’s hidden breakout stars
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: 4-star in-state TE Anthony Cartwright III sets commitment date with Michigan OV approaching