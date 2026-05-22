Newsstand: Michigan football lands another in-state prospect

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan landed Grand Rapids (Mich.) Kenowa Hills three-star running back Lundon Hampton on Thursday. More from Rivals’ Allen Trieu:

Hampton announced at a ceremony at his school after telling the coaching staff earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Hampton was recruited by programs at a variety of positions including safety, nickel, linebacker and running back. The Wolverines see him as a running back and position Tony Alford handled his recruitment.

Hampton and his family pointed to Alford’s development history, the amount of players he has helped get to the pros, and his general way of recruiting Hampton that made the difference.

“I feel like they cross all the boxes,” Hampton said. “They have what I’m looking for with opportunity and development. I wanted to be developed as a running back and I feel like they can do it the best with Coach Alford. I just feel like he’s the best fit for me. His blueprint — he knows how to get people to the next level, and then he knows what it takes.”

BREAKING: In-state ATH Lundon Hampton committed to Michigan!!! 🔥🔥🔥



He's the program's fourth in-state commit of the 2027 cycle. Hampton picked the program over Michigan State and others.



Details: https://t.co/ub0GXEMUr6 pic.twitter.com/aWxE04cgdb — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) May 21, 2026

Full bracket and schedule for the Players Era 16, which Michigan will be a part of Thanksgiving Week in Las Vegas.

Bracket 1

Nov. 24

TENNESSEE vs MARYLAND

IOWA STATE vs. SAN DIEGO STATE

ST. JOHN’S vs. OREGON

LOUISVILLE vs. TEXAS TECH

Bracket 2

GONZAGA vs. KANSAS STATE

BAYLOR vs. ALABAMA

MICHIGAN vs. CREIGHTON

MIAMI VS. TCU

Nov. 26

Winners of Tennessee/Maryland vs. Iowa State/San Diego State

Winners of St. John’s/Oregon vs. Louisville/Texas Tech

Consolation bracket for Tennessee/Maryland vs. Iowa State/San Diego State

Consolation bracket for St. John’s/Oregon vs. Louisville/Texas Tech

Winners of Gonzaga/Kansas State vs. Baylor/Alabama

Winners of Michigan/Creighton vs. Miami/TCU

Consolation bracket for Gonzaga/Kansas State vs. Baylor/Alabama

Consolation bracket for Michigan/Creighton vs. Miami/TCU

Nov. 27

Bracket 1 semifinal winners

Bracket 2 semifinal winners

Bracket 1 third-place

Bracket 1 fifth-place

Bracket 1 seventh-place

Bracket 2 third-place

Bracket 2 fifth-place

Bracket 2 seventh-place

Nov. 28 CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner at Michelob Ultra Arena

Michigan to open Players Era 16 with Creighton: Full bracket revealed



Story: https://t.co/2FWOh8fcRY pic.twitter.com/vFOKuLfhZB — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 21, 2026

Michigan freshman quarterback Tommy Carr is continuing a family legacy.

The Carr family’s impact on Michigan Football continues with @TommyCarr03 💪〽️ pic.twitter.com/P9OOpwzlI2 — Champ Media (@ChampMediaCo) May 21, 2026

Yesterday marked 100 days until college football is back.

100 DAYS UNTIL COLLEGE FOOTBALL RETURNS🍿 pic.twitter.com/nrGIFTPsk3 — On3 (@On3) May 21, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Ever since my first time I met them in office, they kept me up there for a couple hours. It was good. It was good getting to sit down and see what they were talking about, and they’ve been down here a couple of times. Coach Freddie, not only do we talk about football, but we talk about family stuff too. I’ve talked with them a lot, and I also know their GA staff, their player personnel people as well. I talk to them a lot, pretty much every day.”

— 2027 Detroit (Mich.) Country Day four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III to The Wolverine

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Commit Impact: 3-star ATH Lundon Hampton

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Top 100 flip target sets official visit after pivotal meeting

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan to open Players Era 16 with Creighton: Full bracket revealed

• Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Podcast: Position group that doesn’t get talked about enough, Michigan’s hidden breakout stars

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: 4-star in-state TE Anthony Cartwright III sets commitment date with Michigan OV approaching