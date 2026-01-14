Marshall LS transfer Gavin Magorien signs with Michigan football

Michigan Wolverines football has landed a commitment from Marshall long snapper transfer Gavin Magorien, TheWolverine.com has learned.

The 6-foot-0, 202-pounder spent one season at Marshall and has three years of eligibility remaining. According to On3, he entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 13. He doesn’t have a portal ranking.

The Erie, Pa., native snapped in all 12 games for Marshall in 2025, logging 124 snaps. He was the snapper on both field goals and punts. He generated a 38.6 special teams grade on PFF.

The Thundering Herd posted a 5-7 record in 2025. Magorien played against Power Four competition when Marshall lost to Georgia, 45-7, to open the season.

Magorien isn’t just a snapper, apparently. He also was the recipient of a fake punt pass that went for 12 yards and led to a touchdown in a 35-23 loss to James Madison. Plays later, Marshall scored a to cut the deficit to eight points in the third quarter.

The ThunderCast 2025 Marshall Football Top 10 Plays of the Year



#4 Totten’s 40-Year Pass



For the 1st time since the mid 80’s, a Marshall Punter completed a Fake Punt Pass. @Nathantotten5 hit @gavinmagorien4 to move the chains against ODU. 🦬⚡️🦬 https://t.co/HJysGxFK7o pic.twitter.com/isRTt7X7jR — The ThunderCast 🦬⚡️🦬 (@ThunderCast_Pod) December 15, 2025

An Erie (Pa.) McDowell product, Magorien was an unranked recruit in the 2025 class.

The Wolverines lost starting long snapper Greg Tarr to graduation following the 2025 season, and they’ve added to the position group with reinforcements.

Magorien is the fourth specialist to transfer into Michigan this offseason under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, with special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs completely revamping the unit. Magorien joins fellow long snapper and Pittsburgh transfer Nico Crawford, former UNLV punter Cam Brown and former Pittsburgh place kicker Trey Butkowski.

Coombs was one of three holdovers from the staff under former head coach Sherrone Moore, along with running backs coach and run game coordinator Tony Alford and defensive line coach Lou Esposito.