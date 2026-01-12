Nebraska OL transfer Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres commits to Michigan football

Michigan Wolverines football has landed a commitment from Nebraska offensive line transfer Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres. He will play for new head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive line coach Jim Harding, who were both at Utah when the Utes offered him as a prep recruit in the 2025 class.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres visited Stanford, California and Michigan, and ultimately chose the Wolverines after returning home to his hometown of Waimanalo, Hawaii, to contemplate over his final decision.

“Thank you for this amazing opportunity!!” Ka’aha’aina-Torres wrote in a post on social media announcing his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder spent one season at Nebraska, redshirting in 2025. He has four years of eligibility remaining. The Cornhuskers fired his position coach, Donovan Raiola, after the season.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Ka’aha’aina is the No. 2,155 overall player and No. 168 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA transfer portal.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres played in only two games as a freshman in 2025, versus Akron and Houston Christian. He logged 3 snaps at right guard against Akron and 11 snaps at center when facing Houston Christian. He graded out at 62.0 overall on PFF, while not allowing any pressures or sacks on 4 pass-blocking snaps.

A Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis product, he was a three-star prospect and the No. 640 overall and No. 54 interior offensive lineman in the country in the 2025 class. Ka’aha’aina-Torres is a former wrestler and played both tackle spots and center in high school, showing his versatility as an athlete. He enrolled early at Nebraska, so he has been in a college football program since last January.

As a high school recruit, Ka’aha’aina-Torres was offered by California, Arizona State, Michigan State, Utah, Southern Methodist, Arizona, BYU, Washington State and Hawaii.

His sister, Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, was also a high-level athlete, earning All-America honors while leading Texas to the 2022 national championship in volleyball.