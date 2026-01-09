Newsstand: Michigan lands three transfer portal commitments
Michigan has landed Utah defensive end transfer John Henry Daley, who posted 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2025. He played for U-M defensive coordinator Jay Hill at BYU in 2023, and defensive line coach Lewis Powell and head coach Kyle Whittingham at Utah the last two seasons.
Michigan fullback Max Bredeson has earned the Lowman Trophy for the nation’s top fullback.
Pittsburgh kicker transfer Trey Butkowski committed to Michigan, after going 20-of-23 on field goals with a 47-yard long as a freshman in 2025.
Michigan landed a commitment from Oklahoma running back transfer Taylor Tatum, who dealt with injuries in 2025, appearing in only one game, but averaged 5 yards per carry and scored 3 touchdowns as a freshman in 2024. He was the top-ranked running back in his recruiting class.
Former Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene has committed to Arizona State.
Quote Of The Day
“Standing 6-4, 270 pounds, he has the frame to bulk up and play defensive tackle. In drills and competition, though, his skill set looks better suited for defensive end. His flexibility at his size is pretty unreal. The Michigan signee bends around opposing tackles who are about the same size and still has the strength to knock them back off the ball.”
— The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell on Michigan defensive lineman signee Titan Davis
Headlines Of The Day
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Travel takes: Titan Davis could wreck games for Michigan as a defensive end
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Portal insider: Michigan in the Top 2 for transfer wide receiver
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: New Rivals Prediction for Michigan to land another key transfer portal target
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan’s Max Bredeson named 2025 Lowman Trophy winner
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan DB Brandyn Hillman plans to enter NCAA transfer portal