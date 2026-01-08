UNLV punter transfer Cam Brown commits to Michigan football

Michigan Wolverines football has landed a commitment from UNLV punter transfer Cameron Brown, according to a report from CBS Sports. Brown has reportedly signed with head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Maize and Blue.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder spent one season at UNLV and has three years of eligibility remaining.

A Coollangatta, Queensland, Australia, native, Brown averaged 43.8 yards per attempt on 46 punts with a 71-yard long as a true freshman in 2025. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 17 times compared to only 3 touchbacks and had 9 boots of 50-plus yards.

Brown averaged a 3.6-second hangtime, which ranked 12th out of 15 qualified kickers in the Mountain West.

Brown is a graduate of Palm Beach Currumbin State HS in Gold Coast, Australia. He played Representative Australian Rules Football with Queensland State Team and won four championships.

Michigan’s second transfer portal commitment of the offseason, Brown joins former Pittsburgh long snapper Nico Crawford as an addition to the program under Whittingham. Both will work under new special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs, who was hired in early-December under the previous head coach, Sherrone Moore, and coached in the 41-27 Citrus Bowl loss to Texas Dec. 31. Whittingham kept Coombs on staff — one of three assistant coaching holdovers — ahead of the 2026 season.

The Wolverines are set to return starting punter Hudson Hollenbeck for the 2026 season, since he has one year of eligibility remaining, but he had an up and down season in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder averaged 43.2 yards per attempt but recorded less than 40 yards per try in two games, including the all-important tilt against arch rival Ohio State (36.3).