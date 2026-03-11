Larry Black's bold vision for Michigan defensive line: 'We want it all'

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham and defensive coordinator Jay Hill needed a new defensive tackles coach following the departure of Lou Esposito to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Hill had a connection with Larry Black, who was the D-line coach at Vanderbilt, through BYU’s strength and conditioning coach Ryan Phillis, with whom Black played at Indiana. Phillis got the two in touch, and the hiring process happened quickly.

“My brother played at Michigan, too, so [former defensive lineman] Jibreel [Black] playing here and my family connection,” Larry Black added on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast. “It was one for me that, once I started talking with Coach Hill and I started to feel the connection and you start talking to Coach Whitt, you’re just like, OK, this is that. And this is Michigan. This is a place where a lot of people want to be, and for me to say no to the D-line job at Michigan … that’s unheard of.

“Being here is a blessing. It worked both ways. As you work and you grow in the coaching career, you work to build to these opportunities. To finally see it come to me, man, it’s a blessing. It’s something that I will never take for granted, and it’s so exciting. I’m waking up every day eager to attack and it’s like, ‘Yo, I’m at Michigan.’ So, it’s pretty cool from that standpoint.

“But it’s crazy how it works. It happens fast, man. It happens fast. It’s a quick process, and you’ve got to be ready to roll.”

From the sounds of it, Michigan fans should expect Black’s defensive lines to play with an edge.

“We’re going to try to be as high level as possible,” Black said. “I always teach our guys this: What we’re looking to do, we’re looking to create space versus the run, so playing with triple extension, locking things out, playing with leverage and resetting and really preaching to those guys that, if we can control those ‘A’ gaps and ‘B’ gaps, we’re going to be one of the best D-lines in the country. Playing hard. I always tell my guys, how high of a level can we be?

“When it comes to the run, creating space, and when it comes to the pass, how we’re closing space in the pocket, closing distance on those O-linemen and really getting to our moves and causing havoc. Just being very detailed. We want to be the best run defense in the country, and we want to be top with rush, sacks, pressures and hurries. We want it all.

“I’m going to bring it every day. That’s my job as their coach, how am I coaching up their technique so they can play as fast as they humanly can, and high energy. I tell my guys this every day: Call me out on a day when you don’t feel like I’m not bringing it. Let me know, but it’s going to be hard. I’ve been doing it with my players since I was at Carthage. Pick a day. I challenge them — pick a day where I don’t have that. And that’s what I hold them to.

Working with [defensive ends] Coach [Lewis] Powell has been great, and Coach Hill. When you guys watch our front, I just hope you guys feel like, man, these guys are angry, but they’re freaking playing with technique and we’re freaking building a run wall and we’re closing space versus the pass. That’s what I want you guys to see.”

Michigan lost a lot of talent off of its 2025 defensive line, but returns senior defensive tackles Trey Pierce, a starter a year ago, and Enow Etta. Senior Jonah Lea’ea, a starter at Utah last season, has also transferred in.

“I love the group, man,” Black said. Working with Trey and Enow, those guys that are experienced, you add Jonah in … I got guys who have been here and they’re growing in the program. [Junior] Ted Hammond, [sophomore] Travis Moten, [junior] Deyvid [Palepale] and [sophomore] Bob [Kanka], those are guys, I’m excited, man.

“When you get a new coach, it’s like, ‘Alright, new shot. I’m all for that.’ You’ve got the experienced guys with Trey and Enow, it’s trying to build with those guys and keep those guys continuing to get better, as well with Jonah coming over from Utah. I like my position group. And there’s a lot we’ve got to build and get better at, but those guys are willing to work and learn, and we’re going to keep building callouses, and I’m excited about them. Very excited.”

Michigan begins spring ball March 17, and Black wants his group to progress throughout the course of the 15 practices.

“I want those guys to stack really good days, and what I’m looking for is, as we stack days throughout the spring and we look up, one week is done,” Black said. “That’s a great week. We stack another good week, that’s done. And then you look up, you had a great two months. That’s where we’re going to get better. I hope that when we look up at the end of spring, we feel like we became very, very dominant with our hands, we’re getting our steps in the ground, we’re playing with a base, we’re resetting the line of scrimmage, and then we’re doing a good job executing in our rush lanes and causing havoc, affecting the passer. That’s what I hope to look up [and see].

“And from our whole defensive structure, guys knowing where they fit in within the defense and being able to execute the calls at a high level like Western Michigan is here. That’s what I’m looking forward to, and that’s the exciting part about it.”