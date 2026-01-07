Michigan LB transfer Cole Sullivan commits to Oklahoma

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Cole Sullivan entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 2 but contemplated returning to U-M for the 2026 season, the program’s first under head coach Kyle Whittingham. However, Sullivan committed to Oklahoma Jan. 7.

Following his portal entry, Sullivan took a trip to Oklahoma this past weekend and received a personal visit from Sooners head coach Brent Venables early this week.

Michigan will host Oklahoma Sept. 12 in Ann Arbor, the second game of the season. The Wolverines lost to the Sooners, 24-13, this past September in Norman. This is the third-ever meeting between the two schools.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Sullivan spent two seasons at Michigan under head coach Sherrone Moore — after committing, signing and enrolling while Jim Harbaugh was the head coach — and has two years of eligibility remaining with the Sooners.

After the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl loss to Texas, Sullivan met with reporters and made it relatively clear that his future was uncertain.

“I had a great meeting with Coach Whittingham,” Sullivan said. “I really like him and what he’s bringing to this team and this program. As far as my future is concerned, it’s hard to say. There are too many uncertainties at this point, but I love this university.”

In the last several days, Michigan’s staff — which includes a new head coach, defensive coordinator (Jay Hill) and linebackers coach (Alex Whittingham) — attempted to sell its vision to Sullivan.

The Pittsburgh, Pa., native appeared in 11 games, missing two with injury, and recorded 44 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery in 2025. He was a backup that played a key role most of the season before starting the final three games, against Maryland, Ohio State and Texas.

Sullivan was too good to keep off the field at Michigan as a freshman in 2024. He appeared in 12 games, becoming one of the team’s top special teams players, and made 4 tackles. He was named the team’s Rookie of the Year on special teams.

A Pittsburgh Central Catholic product, Sullivan was a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 112 overall player and No. 7 linebacker, according to On3.