Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder taken by Detroit Lions in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s the fourth Wolverine to be chosen this year, joining EDGE Derrick Moore (second round, Detroit Lions), tight end Marlin Klein (second round, Houston Texans) and linebacker Jaishawn Barham (third round, Dallas Cowboys).

“Is that not a Lions selection?” NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said on the broadcast. “By the way, it has nothing to do with him going to Michigan. He is a total Lions player for what [head coach] Dan Campbell wants.”

Analyst Daniel Jeremiah discussed the Lions taking both Moore and Rolder in the last two days.

“And I would argue those are the two most physical players on that Michigan defense,” Jeremiah said. “You’ll see it with him — watch what he does when he takes on pullers, man. That’s the thing that jumped out to me. There are people that catch and receive pullers, and then there are those that seek and destroy. There are some times when it’s lose the battle, win the war, where the ball’s over there but he just goes to torpedo somebody.

“You can see why the Detroit Lions fell in love with him.”

Rolder appeared in 42 career games at Michigan with 11 starts at linebacker, all coming during the 2025 season. He led the team with 73 tackles in 2025, including 7.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, along with 3 passes broken up, an interception and a fumble recovery. Rolder’s play earned him All-Big Ten nods from both the coaches and media, who put him on the second team. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after his performance at Michigan State, where he accumulated 10 tackles with a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

Rolder appeared in 12 games in 2024, making 26 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He redshirted during Michigan’s national championship season in 2023, appearing in 6 games with 5 tackles. During his freshman campaign in 2022, he made 14 tackles in 13 appearances as a special teamer.

Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rolder is from Orland Park, Illinois.

“Rolder’s instincts and run-game consistency make it hard to believe he was only a one-year starter in college,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “He plays low and leveraged with violent hands to shock and slip off blocks. He finds the best routes to the run gap and maneuvers around traffic with efficiency to tighten angles to the ball-carrier. He plays with good awareness and change of direction in space but has average pursuit speed and coverage talent. Few linebackers in this draft finish tackles with the technique and consistency he displays. If you trust the tape and ignore his lack of experience, Rolder profiles as a future starting inside linebacker.”

Rolder was the No. 188 player in the 2026 NFL Draft class, according to Jack Lichtenstein’s consensus board.