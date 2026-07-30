LIVE UPDATES: Kyle Whittingham, Michigan players at 2026 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago

Kyle Whittingham on Bryce Underwood

“Bryce Underwood, first of all, the expectations might’ve been a little high for him last year. He was a just turned 18 year old true freshman thrust into the starting role. He was able to win nine ball games and put up decent numbers. We know and he knows those numbers have to improve. … What we’ve seen, physically he’s got everything you want. … He’s got a very high ceiling, firmly believe that he’s going to turn out to be a very successful quarterback at Michigan. His work ethic is second to none. He wants to be great as badly as any player I’ve ever around. The spring game wasn’t really indicative of the progress he made during spring practices. We had the team divided up. We as coaches feel very good about where he is. There are things to work on, but he’s cleaned up some of the footwork in the pocket. Bryce throws accurate balls on the move, so we’ve got to make sure we as coaches put that in and change the launch point and involve him in the run game. A lot of what we did with Devon Dampier last year at Utah is what we’ll do with Bryce this year.”