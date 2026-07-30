The Wolverine Football
LIVE UPDATES: Kyle Whittingham, Michigan players at 2026 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago
CHICAGO — Head coach Kyle Whittingham, senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce, junior running back Jordan Marshall and sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood are representing Michigan Wolverines football at Big Ten Media Days at the Hilton Chicago on Thursday. All four will meet with reporters to preview the 2026 season.
Here’s Michigan’s schedule for the day:
• Kyle Whittingham on main stage (broadcast live on Big Ten Network) — 1-1:15 p.m. ET
• Michigan players at individual podiums — 2:15-2:45 p.m. ET
• Kyle Whittingham at individual podium — 2:45-3:30 p.m. ET
Throughout the day, TheWolverine.com will provide updates regarding Michigan and other Big Ten news. Follow along below.
Michigan backup QBs07/30/2026 02:18:45 PM
Tommy Carr is the second quarterback on the depth chart “without a doubt” heading into fall camp. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, the Colorado State transfer that came in this summer, needs some reps in camp.
Michigan has four trusted corners07/30/2026 02:17:43 PM
Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry and Smith Snowden are Michigan’s top three corners, and Whittingham said it’s TBD on which one plays nickel. Shamari Earls, meanwhile, is the next backup, and the Wolverines want to get at least one more in that top group to have enough depth.
Rod Moore07/30/2026 02:15:07 PM
Feels as good as he’s felt in the last two years, he told Whittingham recently.
Michigan OL depth07/30/2026 01:58:54 PM
Whittingham said that Michigan has eight or nine players that could play if needed and will get up to 10 by the end of fall camp.
Bryce Underwood’s trajectory07/30/2026 01:58:11 PM
“Ask me at the end of fall camp,” is what Whittingham said when he was asked if Bryce Underwood is good enough for Michigan to win a championship this season. He added that if Underwood stays on his current trajectory, he should have success.
‘Hate is a strong word’07/30/2026 01:56:14 PM
Whittingham was asked if he hates Ohio State, and he didn’t quite say that, but he did add that he “wants to win that game as badly as anyone in Ann Arbor.”
Jason Beck07/30/2026 01:52:55 PM
Michigan OC Jason Beck turned Utah around from one of the lowest ranked offense in the country two years ago to a “powerhouse” last season, Whittingham noted.
Pass protection07/30/2026 01:51:30 PM
Whittingham has confidence that offensive line coach Jim Harding will improve Michigan’s pass protection, after Bryce Underwood was “running for his life” at times last year.
Jake Guarnera07/30/2026 01:50:37 PM
Whittingham says center Jake Guarnera is an All-Big Ten caliber center.
Kyle Whittingham at a side podium07/30/2026 01:49:58 PM
Whittingham has begun his 45-minute session with reporters.
Kyle Whittingham on keys to winning in the Big Ten07/30/2026 12:13:28 PM
“The key to playing great defense is making them one-dimensional by stopping the run and putting them in third and long. Conversely, we have to be able to run the football. If you can run the football and defend the run, your chance for success goes way up.”
Kyle Whittingham on Bryce Underwood saying this summer that he’s the best player to come out of Michigan07/30/2026 12:12:10 PM
“You want your quarterback to be confident, and if that’s his belief and feel, that’s great. It may be in his best interest to not put that pressure on himself, but Bryce is a confident young man. He was very successful in high school. I’m not sure if he was talking about best player from the state of Michigan or University of Michigan. I didn’t talk to him in detail. … I can’t really say that was a big deal for me.”
Kyle Whittingham on what he’s learned about Ohio State rivalry07/30/2026 12:08:48 PM
“I haven’t learned much more than I already knew. It’s a national game; everyone knows about it. It’s of great importance on both sides. But we’ve got 11 games before that, so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. Very well-versed in what it means, the intensity of it, and the national allure that it has. Our players are the same way. The ideal would be it comes down to all the marbles of the Big Ten in that game.”
Kyle Whittingham on drama at Michigan following Sherrone Moore exit07/30/2026 12:07:22 PM
“It’s reality, there has been a lot of drama. We hope that we’ve come to the end of that and we’re ready to proceed with the business of winning football games and graduating players. There were some unfortunate things that happened, but it’s not my place to speak on it. I can tell you we have a very hungry and willing group of players that have worked their tail off the last seven months. We’ve got great leadership, as well.”
Kyle Whittingham on Bryce Underwood07/30/2026 12:04:05 PM
“Bryce Underwood, first of all, the expectations might’ve been a little high for him last year. He was a just turned 18 year old true freshman thrust into the starting role. He was able to win nine ball games and put up decent numbers. We know and he knows those numbers have to improve. … What we’ve seen, physically he’s got everything you want. … He’s got a very high ceiling, firmly believe that he’s going to turn out to be a very successful quarterback at Michigan. His work ethic is second to none. He wants to be great as badly as any player I’ve ever around. The spring game wasn’t really indicative of the progress he made during spring practices. We had the team divided up. We as coaches feel very good about where he is. There are things to work on, but he’s cleaned up some of the footwork in the pocket. Bryce throws accurate balls on the move, so we’ve got to make sure we as coaches put that in and change the launch point and involve him in the run game. A lot of what we did with Devon Dampier last year at Utah is what we’ll do with Bryce this year.”
More from Kyle Whittingham opening statement07/30/2026 12:03:20 PM
“It’s been a very good transition for me and my family. My good friend Mack Brown said the best part of the job is the day you get hired to the day of the [first] game. We’ve got a pretty good football team. I can’t predict how we’ll be, but if we’re playing meaningful games in November, then it’ll be successful and something to build on.”
Kyle Whittingham opening statement07/30/2026 12:01:47 PM
Whittingham said that media day is one of his favorite days of the year because it means football is coming. “Excited to be at Michigan,” he said. “What a place — a university that really has it all.”
Kyle Whittingham up in 10 minutes07/30/2026 11:51:02 AM
Michigan’s head coach will be live on Big Ten Network at the top of the hour — 1 p.m. ET. Maryland’s Michael Locksley is currently up, following Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, who kicked off the day.
Michigan headed to Chicago07/30/2026 09:02:12 AM
Whittingham and Michigan players will appear on set with Big Ten Network — players at 5:15 p.m. ET and Whittingham at 5:30 p.m. ET.
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