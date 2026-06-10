Newsstand: Michigan 'maize out' and 'stripe out' games announced

Tweets Of The Day

According to an email newsletter sent out to Michigan season ticket holders, game themes have been announced for the 2026 home football slate. The Wolverines will have their ‘maize out’ Sept. 12 vs. Oklahoma and ‘stripe out’ Sept. 26 against Iowa.

The Stripe Out is making a return this year! pic.twitter.com/mbIHNtT9By — Kyle Whittinghog (@goblue_guru) June 9, 2026

A look at the ‘stripe out’ at Michigan Stadium in EA Sports College Football 27.

The Michigan basketball national championship commemorative edition of The Wolverine Magazine has been shipped out to those who preordered. Order your copy today.

Quote Of The Day

“I haven’t really been able to learn too much about the program, yet. So I’m still getting to know the program. They have a great coaching staff, and they’re the national champions. They like my versatility, playing both sides of the ball. I’ve watched a lot of Yaxel, and I think we play similar roles, with similar skills.”

— Josh Leonard, Rivals’ No. 12 overall player in the 2027 rankings

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan’s 2026 games by difficulty: No. 4, Oklahoma

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: The 3-2-1: Michigan football over/unders, players to watch, a prediction

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Two Michigan football players snubbed from Lindy’s 2026 preseason All-Big Ten list

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Elite in-state recruit on campus, OV scoop

• Jamie Shaw, Rivals: Top-15 prospect Josh Leonard breaks down Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee & Clemson