Michigan's Max Bredeson named 2025 Lowman Trophy winner

Michigan Wolverines football captain Max Bredeson has been named the Lowman Trophy winner for the nation’s top fullback, as voted on by a committee filled with media members and former NFL players and presented by Barstool Sports’ ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast.

Bredeson, who’s out of eligibility after this season, spent the last five seasons at Michigan and was a two-time captain (2024-25). He and his brother, former Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, make up the the only pair of brothers to be two-time captains at U-M.

He logged 1,138 offensive snaps but caught only 12 passes (for 132 yards) — frequently lauded for his unselfishness.

Blocking is Bredeson’s calling card and what makes him a likely NFL player next season. Among players with 15 or more offensive snaps, Bredeson led the country’s tight ends with an 85.2 PFF run-blocking grade. Bredeson was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and earned honorable mention recognition by the media.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Hartland, Wisc., native is known for his grit and was named the program’s ‘toughest player’ in 2024. He exemplified that at the end of this season, when he broke his foot in the second to last game but still suited up and attempted to play the following week against Ohio State.

“Whatever it takes. It’s ‘The Game.’ It’s the perfect game — it’s why you come to Michigan,” Bredeson said in the lead up to the clash with the Buckeyes. “Everything about it is perfect. You try to explain it, but you just can’t. Whatever it takes. You’ve got to find a way.

“I love this place too much to not try. Any game, any time you could put on the winged helmet, I’d do it.”

Bredeson has all sorts of key blocks on his highlight reel, including on some game-winning runs such as Blake Corum‘s touchdown in overtime of the CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 and Kalel Mullings‘ touchdown plunge on fourth down to take a late lead over USC in September 2024.

He played in 13 games in 2024, and all 15 in 2023, helping the Wolverines win the national championship with a perfect record. Bredeson was a walk-on but later earned a scholarship. He redshirted in 2021 and appeared in 14 contests in 2022.