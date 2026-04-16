Newsstand: Mic'd up video leads to new Michigan nickname

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan quarterbacks assistant Koy Detmer Jr. was mic’d up at spring practice and revealed a new nickname for freshman signal-caller Tommy Carr — “Tommy Pickles,” like the character in Rugrats.

The NCAA DI council has approved a new rule that allows college basketball teams to travel overseas for exhibition games annually — effective immediately.

Michigan was due to go anyway, and is planning a European trip in August. But notable for going forward: https://t.co/HAcWAWxSGA — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 16, 2026

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg bid farewell to the Wolverines.

“As I reflect and prepare to take the next step in my career, I am so grateful,” Lendeborg wrote. “It’s amazing how so much can change in a year, and this journey has been incredible. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.

“To the entire coaching staff, you saw something in me and took a chance. Thank you for pushing me to never settle. We faced challenges, but under your mentorship, I became a better player and person every single day.

“To my teammates, thank you for grinding with me. It was an honor to play with you all, and I’m looking forward to continuing to celebrate your successes the same way you all have celebrated mine. What we built wasn’t given, it was earned, and our legacy is forever stamped in Michigan’s history. We shocked the world. Job complete.

“To the best fans in the nation, thank you for embracing me through it all. The energy, the support, the love; I felt it every time I stepped on that floor. You made Ann Arbor home.

“To my mom, everything I am is because of you, your sacrifices, your belief, your strength. You never let me quit, even when things got hard. This jourey is just as much yours as it is mine. I love you!

“I will forever cherish the experiences and lessons that brought me to this point, and I am even more excited for what lies ahead.”

Thank you Michigan for the best year of my life! ❤️ Go blue forever !〽️ pic.twitter.com/zTH1I8S1R9 — Yaxel Lendeborg (@Yaxel_Lendeborg) April 15, 2026

Michigan will host Marquette for a non-conference game Nov. 11, the start of a home-and-home series.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: We will start a home-and-home series with Marquette, starting with the first game in Ann Arbor next season! pic.twitter.com/82rTg974QC — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 15, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I think it fits my skill set pretty well. I like perimeter blocking and getting out on the edge, pin and pull, pulling and stuff like that. I think it’s intriguing because it’s very explosive in the run, too.”

— Michigan junior tight end Hogan Hansen on the new offense under coordinator Jason Beck

Headlines Of The Day

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan tight ends rave about role in new offense: ‘Fits my skillset pretty well’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel: Surprise Rivals300 visitor, thoughts on Top 100 WR Quentin Burrell

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: From The Road: Updates on Top 100 ATH Bode Sparrow, priority Michigan targets in Utah

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: The 3-2-1: Secrets from Michigan basketball’s run (how Lendeborg ended up at U-M, Cadeau’s journey), what’s next

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan hockey updates: T.J. Hughes decides on pro future, Michael Hage returning for 2026-27, Brandon Naurato on special group