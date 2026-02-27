Michigan's MVP, toughest player and other team awards from 2025 season

Michigan Wolverines football has handed out its 2025 season awards in conjunction with the U-M Club of Greater Detroit, with senior EDGE Derrick Moore taking home MVP honors.

Moore recorded 10 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, 30 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 3 pass breakups. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and is a projected top-100 NFL Draft prospect this spring.

Michigan finished the season with a 9-4 record, having appeared in the Citrus Bowl against Texas, losing 41-27. Head coach Sherrone Moore ended his U-M career with a 16-9 mark, fired at the end of the 2025 regular season. Associate head coach Biff Poggi led the Wolverines against the Longhorns, in addition to two games earlier in the year (Central Michigan, Nebraska) while Moore was suspended for an alleged NCAA violation.

The Bo Schembechler MVP award is one of six honors presented by the U-M Club of Greater Detroit. Here’s the full list of winners:

• Bo Schembechler MVP: Senior EDGE Derrick Moore

• Humphries-Miller Scholarship Award (top student-athlete): Senior defensive back Max Reyes

• Robert P. Ufer Bequest (senior who displays the most ethusiasm and love for Michigan): Graduate tight end / fullback Max Bredeson

• Roger Zatkoff Award (top linebacker): Senior linebacker Jimmy Rolder

• Woodley-Graham Award (top defensive lineman: Graduate defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

• Dierdorf-Hutchinson Award (top offensive lineman): Sophomore offensive lineman Jake Guarnera

Beyond the six original team awards, here are the other honors presented by the Michigan football program:

• Toughest Player Award: Max Bredeson

• Blue Collar Award: Max Bredeson

• Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bryce Underwood

• Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jayden Sanders

• Special Teams Rookie of the Year: Elijah Dotson

• Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Marshall, Justice Haynes (co-recipients)

• Defensive Player of the Year: Derrick Moore

• Special Teams Player of the Year: Joe Taylor

• Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Andrew Marsh

• Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Jyaire Hill

• Specialist of the Year: Greg Tarr

• Most Improved Player (Offense): Zack Marshall

• Most Improved Player (Defense): Trey Pierce, Cole Sullivan (co-recipients)

• Most Improved Player (Special Teams): Deakon Tonielli

• Scout Team Player of the Year (Offense): Chase Herbstreit, Logan Forbes (co-recipients)

• Scout Team Player of the Year (Defense): Nico Andrighetto, Deyvid Palepale (co-recipients)

• Scout Team Player of the Year (Special Teams): Bryce Wilcox