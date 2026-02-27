Michigan at NFL combine, Friday live blog: Marlin Klein
Michigan Wolverines football has eight players at the 2026 NFL Combine, and on-field trills and testing continue Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The defensive backs and tight ends are up today, and Michigan has one of the latter set to perform in Marlin Klein.
A team captain, Klein forwent his final season of eligibility to enter the draft and is projected as a late-round pick, with the ability to boost his stock this week. Michigan’s pro day is slated for March 20, 2026 in Ann Arbor.
Michigan’s other prospects at the combine are edge rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, linebacker Jimmy Rolder, kicker Dominic Zvada, fullback Max Bredeson and wide receiver Donaven McCulley. Moore, Barham, Benny and Rolder were part of the defensive line and linebackers group Thursday (click here for a recap of the day). Bredeson and McCulley will take part in testing and drills Saturday.
Here’s the remaining broadcast schedule on NFL Network:
- Friday, Feb. 27 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends
- Saturday, Feb. 28 (1-8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
- Sunday, March 1 (1-5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen
Below are live updates from Friday’s action at the combine:
Tight ends will take the field at 5:3002/27/2026 03:01:53 PM
Klein and the tight ends are slated to take the field at 5:30 p.m. ET, before going through flexibility, vertical jump and broad jump at 6 p.m. The 40-yard dashes for the position group will begin at 7 p.m., followed by skill drills at 7:30.
Measurements for Marlin Klein02/27/2026 03:00:33 PM
Measurements are in for Klein:
Height: 6’ 6’’
Weight: 248 lbs
Arm: 32 3/8’’
Hand: 9 1/4’’
Marlin Klein on chasing dreams02/27/2026 09:38:22 AM
Klein met with the media Thursday. Here’s a clip from his press conference: