Michigan at NFL combine, Friday live blog: Marlin Klein

Michigan Wolverines football has eight players at the 2026 NFL Combine, and on-field trills and testing continue Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The defensive backs and tight ends are up today, and Michigan has one of the latter set to perform in Marlin Klein.

A team captain, Klein forwent his final season of eligibility to enter the draft and is projected as a late-round pick, with the ability to boost his stock this week. Michigan’s pro day is slated for March 20, 2026 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan’s other prospects at the combine are edge rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, linebacker Jimmy Rolder, kicker Dominic Zvada, fullback Max Bredeson and wide receiver Donaven McCulley. Moore, Barham, Benny and Rolder were part of the defensive line and linebackers group Thursday (click here for a recap of the day). Bredeson and McCulley will take part in testing and drills Saturday.

Here’s the remaining broadcast schedule on NFL Network:

Friday, Feb. 27 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends

Defensive backs, tight ends Saturday, Feb. 28 (1-8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs Sunday, March 1 (1-5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Below are live updates from Friday’s action at the combine:

By: Clayton Sayfie Tight ends will take the field at 5:30 Klein and the tight ends are slated to take the field at 5:30 p.m. ET, before going through flexibility, vertical jump and broad jump at 6 p.m. The 40-yard dashes for the position group will begin at 7 p.m., followed by skill drills at 7:30.

By: Clayton Sayfie Measurements for Marlin Klein Measurements are in for Klein:

Height: 6’ 6’’

Weight: 248 lbs

Arm: 32 3/8’’

Hand: 9 1/4’’