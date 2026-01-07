Elon QB transfer Landen Clark offered by Michigan, will visit

Michigan Wolverines football has offered a scholarship to Elon quarterback transfer Landen Clark, the player announced on social media Wednesday evening. The Maize and Blue are one of multiple Power Four schools to get in the mix in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-0, 186-pounder will visit Michigan beginning Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Clark spent the last two seasons at Elon — which competes at the FCS level — redshirting in 2024 and serving as the team’s starter in 2025. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Clark is the No. 894 overall player and No. 58 quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He’s also being pursued by Kentucky, Washington, James Madison and Michigan State.

“Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, and Washington have all been open with me coming in as the No. 2 because they are all going after more experienced starters or have a starter returning,” Clark said in an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio. “I’m just grateful for these opportunities, and all I know is to compete and win.”

Michigan has four scholarship quarterbacks slated to be on the roster next season, including sophomores Bryce Underwood and Chase Herbstreit and incoming freshmen Brady Smigiel and Tommy Carr. Underwood is the returning starter, having led the Wolverines to a 9-4 record in 2025. The Wolverines have no upperclassman quarterbacks and are targeting a backup in the portal.

Michigan is also scheduled to host host Louisville transfer Deuce Adams on a visit later in the week.

A Radford, Va., native, Clark completed 56 percent of his passes (155-of-277( for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns with 8 interceptions while taking 35 sacks in 12 games in 2025. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher with 614 yards and 11 touchdowns (led team) on 189 attempts.

Clark appeared in four games in 2024, retaining his redshirt season. He attempted 1 pass, an incompletion.

The Radford (Va.) High product was an unranked recruit in the 2024 class.