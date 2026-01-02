Michigan officially introduces defensive coordinator Jay Hill

New Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham has his defensive coordinator, with the program officially announcing the addition of Jay Hill in a press release Friday morning.

Hill spent the last three seasons as BYU’s defensive coordinator (2023-25), and has expansive experience working with Whittingham. A former Utah cornerback, the 50-year-old Hill was a coach at Utah from 2001-13, before taking over as the head coach at Weber State from 2014-22.

“Jay Hill is a great leader and one of the sharpest defensive minds in the game,” Whittingham said in a statement. “His competitive nature and commitment to excellence will help us forge a disciplined, tough defense that prides itself on physicality. Jay has the ability to consistently put players in the best position to succeed and make plays. We’re excited to welcome Jay and his family to Ann Arbor, and we are confident they’ll be a tremendous addition to our Michigan Football family.”

“It is an absolute honor for me and my family to join the Michigan Wolverines,” said Hill. “We are so excited to join Coach Whittingham, his staff and look forward to building relationships with these great players. The Michigan program is deep with history and tradition that I look forward to honoring. The opportunity to develop great young men on and off the field and ultimately win championships at Michigan is something we are dedicated to do. I can’t wait to get started. Go Blue!”

More background on new Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill

More from Michigan’s press release:

At BYU, Hill was the Cougars’ associate head coach while serving as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. The defense scored eight defensive touchdowns during his tenure in Provo. Under Hill, BYU achieved several led BYU to a couple of the NCAA’s top statistical units the past few seasons, listing No. 13 in total defense in 2024 and currently ranking No. 35 in 2025. The Cougars have been among the top 20 nationally in scoring defense the past two seasons, as well: No. 18 in 2024 (19.6 ppg) and No. 21 in 2025 (19.1).

In 2025, BYU listed in the top 25 of seven defensive categories: No. 5 in red zone defense (70.4%), No. 7 in interceptions (17), No. 10 in defensive TDs (3), No. 14 in turnovers gained (24), No. 19 in third down defense (33%), No. 21 in scoring defense and No. 25 in pass efficiency defense (116.97 rating).

The Cougars led the nation with 22 interceptions during the 2024 season. The defense listed 20th nationally in passing yards (182.5 ypg) and ranked 13th in the country in total defense (308.8 ypg).

Hill has head coaching experience, holding the top position at FCS Weber State for nine seasons (2014-22). He guided the Wildcats to a 68-39 overall record during that time, leading the program to four Big Sky Championships. Hill was also named the Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2020. His teams reached the FCS playoffs during six of his nine seasons and played in the semifinals during the 1999 season. He left Weber State as the school’s all-time winningest head coach to accept the position at BYU. Two of his former players at Weber State have made the NFL’s Pro Bowl and received All-Pro honors in recent years: wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (Seattle Seahawks) and cornerback Taron Johnson (Buffalo Bills).

Hill spent 12 years coaching with Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham at Utah prior to accepting the head coaching position at Weber State. That tenure made Hill one of the longest tenured members of Whittingham’s staff. During that stint with the Utes, Hill was the special teams coordinator for nine seasons and showed his versatility by coaching on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, mentoring the cornerbacks (2005-06, 2010-11), running backs (2012) and tight ends (2007-09, 2013). In addition, Hill spent four years as a graduate assistant (2001-03) and administrative assistant (2004).

Hill was the position coach for four All-Americans who combined to earn five honors: defensive back Eric Weddle in 2006, Louie Sakoda, twice (punter in 2007 and as a placekicker in 2008), punt returner Shaky Smithson in 2010 and kick returner Reggie Dunn in 2012. Weddle was drafted in the second round by San Diego and was a Pro Bowl safety for the Chargers. Sakoda, the only unanimous consensus All-American in Utah football history, was a Lou Groza and Ray Guy Award finalist in 2008. Smithson led the nation in punt return yards and average in 2010. Dunn set five NCAA records, including the most 100-yard kickoff returns for a touchdown in a game (2), season (4) and career (5).

At the conference level, Weddle and Sakoda combined to win five Mountain West Conference Player of the Year awards–Weddle as the defensive MVP in 2005 and 2006, and Sakoda as the special teams award winner in three consecutive years from 2006-08. Both were two-time first-team all-MWC selections.

Hill has coached three other first-team all-conference players: all-MWC kickers Dan Beardall (2005) and Joe Phillips (2010), and all-Pac-12 kick returner Dunn (2012).

A highly regarded recruiter, Hill was named by Rivals.com among its “Class of 2009 Top 25 Recruiters” and again as one of the Top 10 Recruiters in the Pac-12 in 2012.

A native of Lehi, Utah, Hill attended Ricks College for two seasons where he earned 1997 Junior College All-American honors and was the team’s defensive MVP. He transferred to Utah and played two seasons at cornerback for the Utes (1998-99). Hill led the Mountain West Conference in interceptions during the 1999 season, receiving second-team All-MWC honors and was voted Utah’s defensive MVP. He received academic all-conference selection twice and also won a National Football Foundation Unsung Hero Award in 1999.

Hill graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Utah in 2000. When he returned to Utah as an assistant coach, Hill earned a master’s degree in ESS/sports psychology (2005). He signed a free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills in 1999 and also spent time with the New York Giants before a stint in the XFL with the Orlando Rage in 2000.

Hill and his wife, Sara, have four children: daughters Ashtyn, Alayna, and Allie, and son, Jacob. Ashtyn and her husband, Bridger Salazar, are the parents of Hill’s first grandson, Cody.