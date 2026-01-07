Michigan football officially announces offensive coaching staff, led by coordinator Jason Beck

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham has officially announced his offensive coaching staff for the 2026 season, led by coordinator Jason Beck, who was officially introduced days ago.

Beck is one of five offensive coaches that Whittingham has brought with him from his former Utah staff, with the others being Jim Harding (offensive line), Micah Simon (wide receivers), Freddie Whittingham (tight ends) and Koy Detmer (quarterbacks).

Marques Hagans (assistant wide receivers; previously at Penn State) and Mike Lynch (assistant offensive line; previously at Nevada) have joined the Wolverines’ support staff.

Running backs coach and run game coordinator Tony Alford has been retained from the previous staff, as previously announced, and running backs analyst Fred Jackson, who’s been at Michigan for 27 seasons, will also stay on.

Here are the bios that Michigan released for each new Michigan assistant (that wasn’t previously announced) on offense:

Jim Harding, offensive line

A Maumee, Ohio, native, Jim Harding returns to the Midwest after establishing Utah’s offensive line into one of the best in the country. He spent the past 12 seasons as Utah’s offensive line coach and has served as the Utes’ assistant head coach since 2017. Harding also spent two seasons as the co-offensive coordinator (2015-16).

Harding has helped send 13 offensive linemen to the NFL, including six draft picks, highlighted by 2017 first-round selection Garrett Bolles (20th overall, Denver Broncos), the highest-drafted OL in Utah history.

Under his direction, 11 players achieved first-team All-Pac 12 or All-Big 12 honors, including 2025 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Spencer Fano. Fano became the Utes’ first Outland Trophy winner in 2025 and earned consensus All-American honors after picking up second-team recognition in 2024.

The rushing attack produced 30-plus touchdowns four times between 2019-25, ranking top-five in the FBS in 2021 (37 touchdowns), 2022 (38) and 2025 (41), when the team ranked second in the nation in scores via the ground game.

His offensive lines blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in eight of 12 seasons during his time in Salt Lake City, including a stretch of six straight seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher (2014-19). Utah backs Devontae Booker (Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award semifinalist), Joe Williams (Utah-record 156.3 rushing yards per game in 2016), Zack Moss (Utah-record 4,067 career rush yards; five other program records) and Tavion Thomas (Utah-record 21 rushing touchdowns in 2021), among other players, achieved great success behind Harding’s offensive lines.

Prior to joining the Utah staff, Harding was the offensive line coach at Wyoming for five seasons (2009-13). The Cowboys allowed just 12 sacks in 2011, which ranked 11th nationally, and center Nick Carlson was a three-time All-MWC selection. Harding also served as the run game coordinator for the Cowboys in 2012. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2013, when Wyoming finished No. 22 in FBS in total offense (472.8 ypg).

Harding earned his first college coaching opportunity at Missouri, where he was an offensive graduate assistant coach from 2002-04. He embarked on a coaching career at Troy Athens High School in Michigan, serving as the head coach and defensive coordinator in 2008 after spending three seasons as the school’s defensive coordinator.

A four-year starting offensive tackle at Toledo (1997-2000), Harding set a school record with 46 consecutive starts. He was a first-team all-Mid-American Conference selection in 2000, when he captained a team that finished with a 10-1 record and a No. 25 ranking in the final national polls. The Rockets won or shared three MAC West Division titles in Harding’s four seasons, winning the 1997 and 1998 titles outright and finishing as co-champions in 2000.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Toledo (2001) and completed his master’s degree in career and technical education at Missouri (2004).

Harding and his wife, Meredith, have two sons, Colton and Jackson.

Micah Simon, wide receivers

Micah Simon joins the Michigan staff as wide receivers coach after serving in the same role at Utah in 2025. Ryan Davis earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after leading the team in receiving with 62 receptions for 725 yards and four touchdowns.

He coached the receivers at New Mexico during the 2024 season. Simon coached Luke Wysong to All-Mountain West honors after he finished in the top 10 in the MWC in receptions and receiving yards per game and ranked No. 19 in FBS in receptions per contest. Simon helped the Lobos offense rank tops in the MWC and fourth nationally in first downs.

Before joining the staff in Albuquerque, he was the receivers coach at Northern Colorado in 2023. Simon was an offensive analyst under Beck at Syracuse in 2022, working with the receivers and quarterbacks.

A former receiver at BYU (2015-19), Simon saw action in 36 career games. He caught 89 receptions for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns during his career.

Simon graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2019.

Freddie Whittingham, tight ends

Freddie Whittingham comes to Ann Arbor after serving as Utah’s tight ends coach for the past 10 seasons. In addition to his on-field coaching role, he spent 13 years helping develop the Utes’ roster as the recruiting coordinator and director of player personnel.

Utah’s tight ends were integral to the offense’s success as they deployed two- and three-tight end sets. The tight ends have been key in helping the Utes finish three of the past seven seasons atop the conference in rushing offense while accounting for 67 total touchdowns during that time.

Out of 18,120 yards produced in the passing game over the past six seasons, the Utes’ tight ends accounted for 36% of the yardage, with a tight end leading the team in receiving yards in three of the last seven years. A Utah tight end has caught at least one pass in 108 of the last 109 games under Whittingham’s leadership. In 2025, the tight ends accounted for 88 receptions for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe was a four-time all-conference performer under Whittingham, earning first-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and second-team All-Pac-12 three consecutive seasons (2019-21). He was also named to PFF’s All-American third team in 2019. Dalton Kincaid received first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022 after receiving honorable mention accolades the previous season.

He became Utah’s recruiting coordinator in 2016 and assumed those duties through the 2025 season.

Whittingham played an important role in the Utes’ recruiting efforts as the director of player personnel (2012-15) as well as overseeing camps and clinics and served as the program’s NFL liaison.

Whittingham has a rich history in coaching. His father, the late Fred Whittingham Sr., was a 20-year veteran of NFL and college coaching, including six seasons at Utah. His brother, Kyle, is Michigan’s head coach after 32 seasons at Utah, and his brother, Cary, was a successful high school coach.

Prior to working in college football, Whittingham was involved in higher education. He spent nearly 20 years with the McGraw-Hill companies and Simon & Schuster as a sales and marketing executive in the publishing industry.

Koy Detmer, quarterbacks (analyst)

Koy Detmer joins the Michigan Football program as the quarterbacks coach after serving as an analyst and quarterbacks coach at Utah in 2025.

Marques Hagans, assistant wide receivers (analyst)

Marques Hagans brings 16 years of experience to the Michigan staff, including the last 13 as a wide receivers coach.

Mike Lynch, assistant offensive line (analyst)

Mike Lynch joins the Michigan staff after spending the past two seasons at Nevada (2024-25).