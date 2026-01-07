Michigan OL Andrew Sprague to withdraw from NCAA transfer portal, return to Wolverines for 2026 season
Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Andrew Sprague originally entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 2 and received interest from Texas and others but ultimately decided to return to U-M for the 2026 season, the program’s first under head coach Kyle Whittingham.
The 6-foot-8, 315-pounder has three seasons of eligibility remaining having spent the last two — including a redshirt year in 2024 — at Michigan. He appeared in 16 games over the last two seasons.
Sprague will play for almost an entirely new coaching staff moving forward, led by Whittingham, offensive coordinator Jason Beck and offensive line coach Jim Harding.
Sprague is the third Michigan player to enter the portal but decide to return to Ann Arbor, joining classmate and offensive lineman Jake Guarnera and graduate cornerback Zeke Berry.
While Sprague made the trip to Orlando for Michigan’s Citrus Bowl matchup with Texas Dec. 31, he didn’t play, and then-interim head coach Biff Poggi indicated that several players were opting out late, including “on the offensive line.” It made more sense once he entered the portal just days later.
Sprague was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2025, opening all 12 games in the regular season. He logged 740 offensive snaps and recorded a 69.3 overall PFF grade. He scored 71.6 in pass protection and 65.3 in run blocking, per PFF. Sprague allowed a team-high 19 pressures, including 1 sack, and committed 2 penalties.
Sprague was a starter on an offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. The Wolverines ranked 15th in the country in rushing offense, averaging 210.2 yards per contest, and allowed only 21 sacks (tied 47th).
The first start of Sprague’s career came in the final game of the 2024 season, a 19-13 ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama. He opened the game at right tackle and was lauded by the coaching staff for his performance, which was a springboard into becoming a starter in 2025. He redshirted by playing in only three regular-season games in 2024, and played as a redshirt freshman in 2025.
A Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst product, Sprague was a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 107 overall player and No. 7 offensive tackle in the country.