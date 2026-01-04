Michigan OL Ben Roebuck enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore offensive lineman Ben Roebuck has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3. He played in two games through his two years with the Maize and Blue.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pounder has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in 2024 and appeared in two contests in 2025, versus Central Michigan (offensive line) and Washington (special teams only).

NEW: Michigan OL Ben Roebuck has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/793MC8S4nb pic.twitter.com/37qVfqiedo — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

Michigan is undergoing an overhaul along the offensive line. Roebuck is one of four Wolverine offensive linemen to enter the portal since head coach Sherrone Moore‘s firing, joined by fellow backup Connor Jones and starters Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera.

The Wolverines lost all of their offensive line assistant coaches, including Grant Newsome and Juan Castillo, in the head coaching change from Moore to Kyle Whittingham. The former Utah head coach brought with him offensive line coach Jim Harding, a former offensive lineman at Toledo.

A Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward product, Roebuck was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He checked in as the No. 601 overall player and No. 39 offensive tackle in the country.

Committing to Michigan out of Ohio, Roebuck was part of a movement of the Wolverines landing talent from the state.

“My mom loves the level of education there,” Roebuck told The Wolverine at the time. She just fell in love with the place. She had only been up there once before. Her going “up there and seeing it again was really important for her. My dad loved it from the first time we went there early in my recruitment. That was always one of the top picks.”

“The best attribute that Roebuck has is his length,” Rivals analyst Charles Power said during his recruitment. “He has very long arms. He’s not the best athlete, but the length helps compensate for that. The biggest thing we want to see from Roebuck is improving his movement skills. But he has a huge frame. When you look at offensive line prospects that Michigan likes, Roebuck fits that.”