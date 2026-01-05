Michigan OL Blake Frazier to remain with Wolverines in 2026: 'Those who stay'

Michigan Wolverines football starting left tackle Blake Frazier announced on social media that he will remain with the program for his junior season in 2026.

Frazier posted a graphic with the text “LFG147” indicating that he will be on the 147th ever Michigan football team in 2026, with the caption “those who stay.”

Michigan just underwent a head-coaching change from the fired Sherrone Moore to former Utah head man Kyle Whittingham. Frazier’s position coach, Grant Newsome, was also let go, and Whittingham brought in Jim Harding — a former Toledo standout and longtime Utah assistant — to coach Michigan’s offensive line.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Frazier started eight games during the 2025 season, including two as an extra offensive lineman in September (Oklahoma, CMU) and the final six at left tackle (Michigan State, Purdue, Northwestern, Maryland, Ohio State, Texas). He earned his opportunity once junior Evan Link went down with an injury Oct. 18 against Washington.

Logging 505 offensive snaps, Frazier posted a 63.1 overall PFF grade, including a 66.4 mark in run blocking and 50.4 score in pass protection. He gave up 15 pressures and 4 sacks, including 1 sack in each of the last four games.

Entering fall camp, Frazier wasn’t expected to be in the two-deep at left tackle, let alone start games during the season. He was still getting back healthy from an injury while Link and freshman Andrew Babalola battled for the starting job. However, Babalola went down with a season-ending knee injury in August, making Frazier the backup, and he played the extra offensive lineman role until Link suffered his own injury in October.

Frazier didn’t see game action as a freshman in 2024, redshirting. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

An Austin (Texas) Vandegrift product, Frazier was a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 164 overall player and No. 11 offensive tackle in the 2024 class. His father, Steve Frazier, was an offensive lineman for the Wolverines in the 1990s and a member of the 1997 national championship team.