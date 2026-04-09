Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding is 'unbelievable,' unit 'in a really good spot'

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line and assistant head coach Jim Harding is back in the state of Michigan, where he was a high school teacher and coach at Troy Athens in the 2000s. Since then, he’s developed quite the track record in developing talent, with no better example than the 2025 season at Utah, when he had two projected first-round NFL Draft picks in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu at the tackle spots.

The first order of business for Harding at Michigan was to convince a pair of starters who had entered the transfer portal — juniors Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague — to withdraw and come back to U-M. Check and check.

“With Coach Harding, obviously you see the success he had last year with the two tackles, Caleb and Spencer, and just how they’re going to fare in the draft this year,” said Guarnera, who’s Michigan’s projected starting center. “I wanted to play for a coach that gets guys that are not as highly rated — I think he said he only had six to eight four-stars ever recruited — and to have two first-rounders this year speaks to his development. That’s someone I want to play for.

The Wolverines are now almost through spring practices, where Harding has established an identity for the group, which has learned his style of teaching.

“I love him,” junior tackle Blake Frazier said. “Harding is unbelievable. He’s somebody that is very adaptive. He works with me, Sprague, Jake — a couple examples — he gives us all different tools to work with because we all play a little differently.

“He’s been unbelievable at coming in, while introducing the new scheme to us, we’ve kept a lot of our on-field calls the same, just to ease the transition. He’s been unbelievable. Super excited to keep working with him. His track record speaks for itself, so I’m excited about it.”

Harding doesn’t beat around the bush — he makes his expectations clear to players, and it’s appreciated.

“It’s a lot different,” Guarnera said. “Coach Harding goes straight to the point, tells you what you need to get fixed and, as long as you get the job done, you’ve got to do that. He always preaches staying between the defender and the ball-carrier, so even if your guy doesn’t make the play, you have to stay in between him and ball-carrier until the whistle is blown.”

His [coaching style] is very effort-based, showing that you want to be here and you want to play for this team. It’s not going to be just on the field. It’s off the field, giving the sacrifices to come in extra. I’ve been learning to do that a lot more, coming in to learn this offense inside and out, to understand everything that’s going on, because I want to be a guy that they can depend on.

“He doesn’t sugarcoat anything,” sophomore Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres, a Nebraska transfer who was recruited by Harding out of high school in Hawaii, said. “He just gives it to you straight. It’s definitely something different, but honestly, that’s the way you want it. You want to know what you have to fix and how he wants it to be done.”

Michigan’s players are growing their football IQ because of Harding, but he’s also been receptive to feedback from his pupils.

“It’s a lot more mental, thinking about how I can use information from the other team to my advantage,” Guarnera said. “Also, during practice, just some of the drills that he works in during indy is a lot more specific to what the players need. A lot of drills during indy will be something that a player requested. So, just being able to tell him what we need and then he’s able to translate that to drills and in the film room.”

Harding has identified the strengths and weaknesses of the Michigan offensive line, which has six returning players who started a game last season, and is working to improve each.

“I thought we could run the ball last year, and pass protection, we needed to get a little better in,” Guarnera said. Being able to pass pro, allow Bryce time to go through his reads is something big we’re working on this year.

“A lot more identification with blitzes and drill work in indy. A lot more individual stuff like technique training and being able to mentally figure out where a blitz is coming from, how to pick it up, how to get back and things like that.”

Michigan’s offensive line has the chance to take a big jump, due to the continuity among the players and the guidance by Harding.

“We were lucky enough to … of the units on the team, we kept [the] most of us together,” Frazier said. “Toward the end of the season, we were starting to become a family, and I think the fact that we kept as many guys as we did really helped us.

“Joe Moore is the goal. You come to Michigan as an offensive lineman, that’s what you’re aiming for. I think we’re in a really good spot right now, and I’m excited to see how we continue to develop.”

