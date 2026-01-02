Michigan football OL Kaden Strayhorn enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football freshman offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.

The 6-foot-2, 308-pounder has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting at Michigan in 2025.

NEW: Michigan OL Kaden Strayhorn enters the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/WBqwDjGSSF — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 2, 2026

The Novi, Mich., native made his college debut by playing 14 offensive snaps at center in a 63-3 win over Central Michigan in September. That was his only appearance in the regular season, before playing a major role in the 41-27 Citrus Bowl loss to Texas. With graduate center Greg Crippen going down with injury, sophomore Jake Guarnera moved over from right guard to center and Strayhorn took his spot.

In the Citrus Bowl, Strayhorn logged 80 offensive snaps — 51 pass blocking and 29 run blocking. He graded out at 58.3 overall, per PFF, highlighted by a 62.3 score in run blocking. He gave up 3 pressures but no sacks, and committed 1 penalty.

A three-star recruit in the 2025 class, Strayhorn was the No. 580 overall player and No. 48 interior offensive lineman in the country. He attended Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and was primarily recruited by former offensive line coach Grant Newsome and head coach Sherrone Moore.

Strayhorn’s father, Jason Strayhorn, is a former Michigan State player who, until this season, was the color commentator for the Spartans’ games on the radio. He explained on a podcast in 2024 why his son chose U-M over MSU.

“Clearly not … they didn’t recruit him the same way,” Strayhorn said of Michigan State vs. Michigan. “[Former MSU head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff] have relationships they had before when they were in Oregon. It didn’t make any sense for them to throw those relationships they had worked two, three years on away to come to the Midwest and try to start fresh.

“In my opinion, they felt they were too far behind on certain players in this class … [in the process], you have offers — they may offer 12 running backs knowing they are going to take 1 or 2. As we go through that process, just because a team may have called you, offered you — bring you in on official and unofficial visits — it comes down to the chemistry and who is keeping in contact with you the most. It comes to the best fit at the end of the day. Who does that particular player feel like they vibe with, who do they feel they can develop with … who do they feel like they can chase their dreams with?

“For my son, he loved the state of Michigan. He loved the Big Ten. Being in Florida, there were times he said, ‘maybe I’ll be an SEC guy, Dad.’ He loved Alabama with Nick Saban. When Nick Saban retired it sent him into an, ‘oh man … what’s next?’ Then things happen with Coach [Mel] Tucker (at MSU) … it’s just different than it was before.”