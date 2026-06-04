Newsstand: Michigan football on team retreat

Tweets Of The Day

The Michigan football team reported June 1 and later in the week headed north to Charlevoix for a retreat.

Off to a great start on our team retreat! pic.twitter.com/opMLBQNpZo — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 3, 2026

Video from the start of summer workouts:

Summer is off to a hot start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6fwLjxTibm — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 3, 2026

Duke scheduling a non-conference matchup against Michigan Wolverines basketball at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of its three-game deal with Amazon Prime Video caused a broadcasting dispute. The Big Ten — and its television partner FOX — believed it was going to own the rights to the game since it was in shared Big Ten/ACC territory.

Now, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Michigan and Duke are close to moving the Dec. 21 game from New York to LoanDepot Park in Miami, home of the MLB’s Marlins. The venue is air conditioned and has a roof that is retractable.

“The contracts haven’t been signed, but sources this week put it close to 100% that the game gets moved to the MLB ballpark in southeastern Florida,” Norlander wrote.

According to CBS Sports, Michigan and Duke are close to moving their non-conference game from Madison Square Garden to LoanDepot Park in Miami, home of the MLB’s Marlins.



Story: https://t.co/EOcualJzqw pic.twitter.com/zwoBJ9jLWu — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 4, 2026

Amount of incoming transfers by Big Ten team.

USC — 9

Maryland — 14

Washington — 14

Iowa — 15

Oregon — 16

Nebraska — 16

Indiana — 17

OSU — 17

Northwestern — 17

Rutgers — 17

Minnesota — 18

Michigan — 18

Illinois — 20

MSU — 28

Purdue — 29

Wisconsin — 33

PSU — 38

UCLA — 42

Incoming transfers by Big Ten football team, 2026:



USC — 9

Maryland — 14

Washington — 14

Iowa — 15

Oregon — 16

Nebraska — 16

Indiana — 17

OSU — 17

Northwestern — 17

Rutgers — 17

Minnesota — 18

Michigan — 18

Illinois — 20

MSU — 28

Purdue — 29

Wisconsin — 33

PSU — 38

UCLA — 42 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 3, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“My expectation of Rod is to be one of the best safeties in the country. We’re going to fight day in and day out to make sure he is healthy — which he’s been doing an unbelievable job, he is far in advance right now on where he should be. But I see a guy in Rod that is going to go down at this university as one of the better leaders to ever come here. For Michigan, 1898 was the first Big Ten championship victory, and Rod could be the first three-time captain ever at this university, so that speaks volumes about how much he’s invested into this program.”

— Michigan safeties coach Tyler Stockton on Rod Moore

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan football defense: Transfer that’s impressing, expectations for Rod Moore, deep position group

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: More updates to this week’s OV schedule

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball: Two big reasons U-M will contend again nationally

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball: Could Yaxel Lendeborg be third Wolverine drafted?

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan QB Kamden Lopati’s Elite 11 performance: Rivals national analysts share their takes