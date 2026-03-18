Newsstand: Video, photos from first Michigan football spring practice

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan opened spring practice Tuesday, and the program released some clips from the first session.

Here are some photos from day one of Michigan practice:

Howard defeated UMBC, 86-83, in the battle of No. 16 seeds, and now Michigan has its opponent for Thursday’s game in the NCAA Tournament round of 64.

Here’s what we wrote about Howard earlier this week:

Led by Kenny Blakeney, Howard won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, have a 23-10 record and are ranked No. 207 in the nation on KenPom. The Bison have won their last eight games, and were tested in non-conference play, falling to Missouri (88-67), Duke (93-56), Northwestern (80-60) and Yale (87-81 in OT).

Howard ranks No. 283rd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, a small team that doesn’t start anyone taller than 6-foot-7 but one that crashes the offensive glass aggressively, rebounding 36.6 percent of its own missed shots, and draws a lot of fouls but doesn’t shoot the ball well, checking 212th in the sport with a 50.6 effective field goal percentage.

The Bison are 117th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, with tremendous numbers on that end of the floor, especially when it comes to opponent effective field goal percentage (30th) and turnover rate (21.3 percent of possessions). Opponents shoot only 30.4 percent on threes (18th) and 48.3 percent on twos (48th), but the Bison have big issues rebounding on the defensive end, no surprise given their lack of size.

Howard was one of the worst programs in the nation for many years but has now made the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four seasons as a No. 16 seed under Blakeney.

Michigan will play Howard in the first round. Get ready to learn full court press, buddyhttps://t.co/gBe7EhZuCk — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 18, 2026

We're hungry and it's time to eat! pic.twitter.com/bZrOgDxSL8 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 17, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I didn’t know a lot about the team when we voted for captains. I thought, I hoped they got the right guys. And as time has gone on, it’s proven that definitely they both selected the right guys for the captainship and the leadership to the council.”

— Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham

Headlines Of The Day

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News and Views: Exciting Michigan receiving corps, G.M. Dave Peloquin, recruiting, more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Behind the scenes: The ‘super power’ and secret sauce that make Dusty May’s Michigan dangerous in March

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel: Positive vibes with a Top 100 visitor

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan spring roster takeaways: Position switch, number changes, newcomers, more

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan football spring takeaways: Kyle Whittingham on ‘simplified’ schemes, and defensive origins