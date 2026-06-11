Podcast: Michigan's best players, Savion Hiter hype, WR corps and basketball recruiting update

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss Michigan players on preseason All-Big Ten teams, before discussing WRs coach Micah Simon’s comments on his position group in an appearance on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen. Other topics include how good Bryce Underwood needs to be for Michigan to make the CFP and if Kyle Whittingham has any secret sauce playing on the West Coast. We finish with a basketball recruiting update.

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