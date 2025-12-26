Podcast: Breaking down expected Kyle Whittingham hire, his potential staff at Michigan

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas break down Michigan’s head-coaching hire of soon-to-be former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, what his potential staff could look like and more, before making picks for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Whittingham decided to step down from Utah amid pressure from its administration to move on to coach in waiting Morgan Scalley. Now, he’s Michigan’s next head coach just 14 days later.

“He’s taken on a new challenge,” Sayfie said, “as the head coach of one of the most storied programs in the country, the winningest college football team of all time, the Michigan Wolverines, their 22nd head coach.”

“Poach ’em all, Kyle!” Balas said. “Be like a scorned blogger. Go in there and take everybody and everything you can. Get your best players, your best coaches. Take them with you.

“The level of disrespect, right? You sign a private equity firm, and they tell you that this guy, who’s an elite football coach, no matter what anybody says. This guy is on every top-10 list that you’ll ever see. I’ve been waiting 18 years for this, guys, I’ll be honest. And, yeah, would you rather have had him five or 10 years ago? Absolutely, just because you want a little more time with him, to be honest. I’m not an agist, and is he going to be here five, 10 years? I don’t know, somewhere in between.

“I do know when Lloyd Carr retired, in my first coaching search, which ended up in Rich Rodriguez, God help us all, I was thinking, if there’s a perfect coach out there for Michigan, it’s Kyle Whittingham. I loved his teams then. I have respected him from afar for a long time. I know he’s a Utah guy. But he just seems like a good fit for what Michigan claims to be anyway and hasn’t been, really, for a few years now, if we’re being honest, under Sherrone Moore.

“He’s the adult in the room. He’s going to surround himself with great coordinators. He’s a great football mind. He’s a great defensive coach. More than that, he’s a high-character guy. He’s a winner.”